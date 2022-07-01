Pamplico man charged in Florence armed robbery

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Pamplico man faces a series of charges associated with a robbery.

Wayne Eugene Bain, 39, of 1054 River Road, was arrested Friday and charged with armed robbery, pointing and presenting a firearm, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, first-degree burglary, financial transaction card theft and financial transaction card fraud, according to the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

The charges stem from a June 25 robbery near Gilbert Drive just outside Florence.

Bain was arrested by Florence County sheriff's deputies assisted by members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

"Bain is alleged to have robbed the victim at gunpoint, unlawfully carried the victim away from the scene against the victim's will, stole the victim's vehicle and unlawfully entered the victim's residence where property in excess of $10,000 was stolen," Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in a media advisory. "In addition, investigators allege that Bain used the victim's bank card without the victim's consent at multiple locations within Florence County."

In addition to those charges he was also served with a Florence County family court bench warrant and three warrants charging shoplifting of goods valued at $1,000 or less, according to the Florence County Detention Center's website.