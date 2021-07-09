Pamplico man charged in Saturday pursuit that injured deputy

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Pamplico man could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted for his role in a Saturday chase that left a Florence County sheriff's deputy hospitalized with serious injuries.

Ethan Harley Gainey, 22, of 2338 Pamplico Highway is charged with failure to stop for blue light with great bodily injury, according to the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

He is currently free on $5,000 bond.

"On July 3, 2021 Gainey is alleged to have led (Florence County Sheriff's Office) deputies on a high-speed pursuit at speeds over 100 miles per hour on U.S. Highway 52 south in Florence," Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in an email on the arrest. "A Florence County Deputy was seriously injured during the pursuit and remains in an area hospital."

The charge is a felony punishable to up to 10 years in prison, Nunn wrote.