 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pamplico man charged in Saturday pursuit that injured deputy
0 Comments

Pamplico man charged in Saturday pursuit that injured deputy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Pamplico man could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted for his role in a Saturday chase that left a Florence County sheriff's deputy hospitalized with serious injuries.

Ethan Harley Gainey, 22, of 2338 Pamplico Highway is charged with failure to stop for blue light with great bodily injury, according to the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

He is currently free on $5,000 bond.

"On July 3, 2021 Gainey is alleged to have led (Florence County Sheriff's Office) deputies on a high-speed pursuit at speeds over 100 miles per hour on U.S. Highway 52 south in Florence," Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in an email on the arrest. "A Florence County Deputy was seriously injured during the pursuit and remains in an area hospital."

The charge is a felony punishable to up to 10 years in prison, Nunn wrote. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

14 more victims recovered from condo collapse site

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jim Clyburn's endorsement in Ohio Congressional race could echo his endorsement in South Carolina primary
Local News

Jim Clyburn's endorsement in Ohio Congressional race could echo his endorsement in South Carolina primary

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Could House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn's endorsement swing another race from an endorser of Bernie Sanders? The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Clyburn, a Democrat whose district includes a portion of southern Florence County and all of Williamsburg County as it cuts across the central eastern part of the state, recently took the "unusual" step of making an endorsement in an Ohio Congressional election. 

+8
A 57-year-veteran of cutting Florence's hair hangs up his clippers
Local News

A 57-year-veteran of cutting Florence's hair hangs up his clippers

  • 5 min to read

FLORENCE, S.C. − The barber to Florence mayors since David McLeod − not to mention athletes of note who found their way into Florence − ended his 57-year barbering career and closed a barber shop that was at least 120 years old when he and his wife left Patriot Barber Shop for the last time Friday.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert