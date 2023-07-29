PAMPLICO, S.C. — Whether it was a blessing or a savings, Pamplico Center for Community Development's backpack distribution Saturday morning was sure to put a smile on the faces of students and parents alike.

Steven Myers, president of the organization, said there was a crowd before the event's 10 a.m. start and by 10:30 a.m. organizers hit a lull. That lull ended about 10:35 a.m.

Jane Fleming brought five students with her — two children and three nieces and nephews.

"It means a lot, it means a whole lot," she said as she shepherded her flock from the backpack table to the school supplies table.

The giveaway probably saved her "hundreds of dollars," she said of the school supplies for the Pamplico Elementary and Middle School students..

"Everything's going up," she said. "After all this I'm taking them shopping to get pants and socks and stuff."

Calvin Williams was there to get four backpacks for his grandkids.

His grandkids ranged in age from 13 to 4 years old — the 4-year-old about to start her first year of school.

"She just finished up camp yesterday and she did good in camp and that gives her a head start in school," Williams said.

"And she doesn't even know it's coming," Williams said of the backpacks and school supplies. The school supplies would put a smile on all of the grandkids' faces.

"This is a savings. It's a blessings when they do things like this," Williams said.

After parents and students collected the backpack they stopped at HopeHealth's table for more supplies.

"A duffel bag, pencils, notebook, a ruler (with all the presidents on it up to Joe Biden)," said HopeHealth's Dianne Davis as she stuffed the extras into the duffel bag. "This is my fourth one this month, back to school. It's been busy."

In addition to the supplies Davis took time to encourage participants to reach out for health care.

"Today we're doing our annual back to school drive to where we give away close to two, three, four hundred book bags to kids that are already prepackaged and get them ready for the school year," Myers said. "This is our eighth year doing it."

"It means a lot to us to be able to gather our resources and come back to contribute to the community," Myers said.

"In the backpacks they'll find notepads, folders, pens, crayons, erasers, rulers, things of that nature. The necessities to get them started once they hit the classroom," he said.

Sponsors of Saturday's event included HopeHealth, Republic Finance, Glassco Industries, he said.

"We are happy to be here," Myers said.