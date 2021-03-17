Pamplico schools declare Thursday an eLearning day ahead of storms

The National Weather Service has issued a rare “Moderate Risk” for potential severe weather in our area that could include damaging winds, strong tornadoes, large hail, and dangerous lightning. As a result, Florence County School District 2 Schools will operate on an eLearning/remote learning day on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

If a student needs instructional assistance during this eLearning event, he/she should contact his/her teacher using the teacher’s email or through Google Classroom.

The Technology Department will provide technical support to all students, parents, faculty, and staff during this eLearning event. You may reach the technology support team by calling 843-493-9207 or by emailing fjackson@fsd2.org. Please note the preferred method of contact is email. Technical staff members will be available to assist between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. during eLearning events.

To accommodate for any issues students may encounter with completing assignments due to a loss of power or no internet access, students are responsible for submitting all assignments within five (5) days of returning to school. Teachers may grade assignments according to the teacher’s grading policy.

The district will continue to monitor weather conditions and provide updates. Any future announcements will be made using the district’s automated calling system, website, social media, and local media outlets.