FLORENCE, S.C. — Over a decade after the project to restore the historic Pamplico Theater as a community center began, its grand opening is on the horizon.

Pamplico Mayor Marshall Munn said construction on the theater is about two weeks away from being complete, and its grand opening will take place sometime in late April. Once complete, the theater will be used for all sorts of community activities, from concerts and movies to talent shows and plays.

“A lot of people have helped to save this building, and I’m hoping everyone’s going to like the way it looks. It’s a beautiful building on the inside,” Munn said.

The project has cost the town around $760,000, which has come from a variety of funding sources: federal CARES Act funding, state Sen. Kent Williams, Duke Energy, Dominion Energy and the Doctors Bruce & Lee Foundation.

The historic building was built in the late 1930s and operated as a movie theater for most of its life, Munn said.

“As a little boy, I saw 'Frankenstein' there,” he said.

The Doctors Bruce & Lee Foundation bought the theater in 2005, but because the Dozier M. Munn Pamplico Public Library was originally designed to fully face East Main Street, the theater needed to be demolished, Munn said. His father, the library's namesake, advocated for the library to instead face the corner of East Main Street and South Walnut Street, which saved the theater, he said.

In 2009, Munn said, he and council member Harriet Cox asked the Doctors Bruce & Lee Foundation to give the theater to the town.

“I just didn’t want to see the building fall down,” Munn said.

In 2010, the foundation gave the theater to Florence County, which gave it to the town of Pamplico in 2012, Munn said. The county also gave the town a strip of land beside the theater for a sidewalk.

“Florence County was instrumental in helping us,” he said. “Everybody’s helped out on this thing.”

The town immediately put a new roof and gutters on the historic theater, but it was not until 2018 that the town got enough funding to fully start construction.

Munn said the Pamplico Town Council has been instrumental in making the project happen, and he said he plans to recognize each and every council member, past and present, who contributed to turning the historic theater into a community center at its grand opening.