PAMPLICO, S.C. — Finally, Robert H. Bostick Jr. will probably have a seat on the Pamplico Town Council on Tuesday evening.
Bostick is running unopposed for a seat on the town council that opened when a member resigned earlier this year.
He previously ran in another special election called after another member of the council resigned. That election was held on Feb. 11. Liston Calcutt won that election with 71 votes compared to Bostick's 56 votes.
Also, Pamplico voters will have the opportunity Tuesday to cast their votes for three members of the Florence School District 2 Board of Trustees.
Board Chairman Raleigh Ward Jr. and trustees Mona Lisa Andrews and Thadis Calcutt are running unopposed for seats 5, 3 and 4 on the board. They will be elected to three-year terms.
Both of these elections were scheduled for earlier this year but were moved via order of Gov. Henry McMaster to Tuesday. The town council election was scheduled for April 7. The Florence 2 board elections were originally scheduled for March 19.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. in both elections.
Both of the Pamplico precincts in the town council special election will be located at the Pamplico Complex-Fire Station, located at 201 River Rd.
Voting for the District 2 Board of Trustees will be in the gymnasium of Hannah-Pamplico High School located at 2055 South Pamplico Hwy.
