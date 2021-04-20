 Skip to main content
Pamplico woman charged in Saturday domestic violence incident
Pamplico woman charged in Saturday domestic violence incident

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Pamplico woman is free on $10,000 charged with assault and batter of a high and aggravated nature in connection with an incident during which a man was set afire at a Florence County convenience store.

Adrian Patrice Cain was arrested Saturday by Florence County Sheriff's deputies who were responding to the incident at the Sunoco station on Francis Marion Road when one deputy passed her vehicle, which matched the description of a vehicle involved in the incident, according to a report from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

The noon incident started as the two argued all the way back to Florence County from Columbia.

"Ms. Cain advised that Mr. Brown was driving a separate vehicle and had been following her and threatening her. Ms. Cain stated that Mr. Brown had called her phone over 100 times in the past few hours," according to the incident report released by the sheriff's office.

Cain apparently asked the store clerk for assistance and as she was trying to pump gas into the car "Mr. Brown was yelling at her and tried to take her purse and acted as if he was going to hit her. Ms. Cain advised the took the gas nozzle and sprayed Mr. Brown with gas and then took a lighter and set him on fire," according to the incident report.

A witness told investigators that once burning Brown ran into a ditch full of water to extinguish himself.

Brown was initially taken to a Florence area hospital from which he was flown to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Ga.

