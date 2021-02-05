Pamplico's Poston, Ward recognized by the South Carolina School Boards Association

PAMPLICO, S.C. — Florence County School District Two joined school districts throughout the state and nation to celebrate School Board Recognition Month in January.

More than 600 locally elected and appointed school board members throughout the state were recognized by schools and communities for their service and dedication to public education.

Florence County School District Two board members Elleveen T. Poston and Raleigh O. Ward Jr. were recognized by the South Carolina School Boards Association (SCSBA) for 30 years of school board service and 10 years of school board service respectively.

This year, 31 school board members from throughout the state will receive special lapel pins for reaching the 10- or 15-year benchmark. Eighteen others will commemorate their 20th, 25th, 30th, 35th or 40th year of school board service.

In January 2021, in South Carolina, about 47 percent of the state’s approximately 650 school district and affiliate board members had served four years or less, and about 30 percent had 10 years or more of board service.

SCSBA is a nonprofit organization serving as a source of information and a statewide voice for boards governing the 79 school districts.