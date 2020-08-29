Pan’hellenic council members distribute food, register voters, promote Census

FLORENCE, S.C. — Members of the National Pan-Hellenic Council of the Pee Dee and volunteers with G-LAB Legacies gathered Saturday morning in the parking lot of Trinity Baptist Church with a three-part mission to accomplish — feed the hungry, drive US Census responses and register to vote the unregistered.
“We want to work together to provide healthy food and the opportunity to vote and be counted in the census,” said Nicole Dixon, president of the council.
Attendees pulled into the church parking lot where they drove a "U" course around the church and, along the way, were given the opportunity to fill out census forms and register to vote.
At the end of the course, those in need were given a food box that contained fresh produce, either chicken or hamburger and a box of cereal.
That food distribution was conducted in partnership with Harvest Hope Food Bank.
Members of the council have, in the past, volunteered one day a month to pack food boxes at the food bank but decided to take it a step further, Dixon said.
"We just want to be active in our community and give back," Dixon said. "Make sure people know about voter registration and how the census can help the community and the county — and giving out food, letting them know we're here if they need anything."
Volunteers from G-LAB Legacies — Gentlemen Learning and Building Legacies — provided much of the muscle to make it happen as they stuffed boxes and shuttled them to staging areas and in to cars.
Organization founder Shawn Ellerbe said the teens were learning about community service and the need for them to step up in the future.
In 10 years, he said, those teens would need to become the backbone of such operations as his generation started to age out.
"We just want to build better leaders in homes and communities," Ellerbe said.
