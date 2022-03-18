Pandemic teaches lessons two years on

FLORENCE, S.C. — Two years and many variations into the COVID-19 pandemic, case counts are down and parts of the world are starting to relax mandates and regulations, but it is important to realize that this isn't over yet.

"This is not the finish line. Unfortunately, we still have to keep our guard up," said Dr. Dale Lusk, an OBGYN by training, chief medical officer for McLeod Health, senior vice president for quality and safety for McLeod Health and safety officer for incident command in the hospital system's response to the pandemic.

Lusk said the lessons learned over the last two years have left the hospital system not only better able to handle COVID patients, but just plain better overall.

When the pandemic hit early in 2020 the medical field had to ramp up from nothing.

"We didn't have any testing so we had to presume that anybody coming through any of our entrances or portals, such as the emergency room, that they had or were exposed to COVID," Luck said. "Personal protective equipment was very important early on — and in short supply."

Once monoclonal antibody treatments came along McLeod ramped up to deliver the treatments whenever and wherever they were needed.

"We started initially with McLeod Regional Medical Center and within two weeks of piloting in Florence we expanded to Sea Coast and Clarendon because those were two of the hot spots at the time," said Jenna Swindler, Pharm D and associate vice president of care transformation at McLeod.

"Over time as the pandemic would decrease or surge again, we would open additional facilities based on the volume and need based on the community cases," Swindler said.

"We've come full circle in these two years. Now we have ready availability of home tests for COVID-19, you can get on a government website and they'll send them to you," Lusk said. "We also went from no therapeutic options to now we have oral medications that are very effective in mild to moderate cases to keep (patients) out of the hospital."

Prepared for a normal disaster

"We have regular drills; we have hurricanes here on a regular basis," Lusk said.

"The pandemic doesn't occur very often at all and people forget when they put items away in this climate, especially with the moisture and heat, that things break down," he said. "When we pulled out our stash of emergency masks we had 500,000 or more of them, but the rubber straps that go around your hear had rotted."

"Early on we had to become MacGyver-ish and fix some things we rely on in times of need."

"When we have a hurricane it's quick, several days. It might drag on for a week with power down or water problems and shortages. But this turned from sprint into a long run into a marathon and now it's been an ultra marathon and I don't know what to call it after two years."

"We didn't run out of things, there was never a time where we said we were completely out. We were always able to find a substitute," he said. "There were times when we were short. We didn't let anything go to waste. We didn't want one vaccination go without getting it into an arm."

Doctors, nurses and patients

"What an incredible group of people who saw an incredible amount of suffering that they didn't have a chance to (do anything about). Talk about an emotional burden and physical burden," Lusk said.

"Initially (nurses) were scared. We were reusing masks — correctly. We were initially going through gowns and gloves," Lusk said.

Upon arriving home, health care providers would strip in the garage and head straight for the shower without interacting with family.

"Now we have to encourage them: Don't forget you have to put on your personal protective equipment. That fear has now dissipated to some degree I think," he said.

The stress of the pandemic has been hard on many.

"There are care providers suffering from PTSD, to watch somebody die in front of your very eyes, knowing there's nothing you can do for them is one of those lifetime experiences — and to do that multiple times."

The virus was terrifying for many patients, who had to face their battles without loved ones around and absent the human touch from care givers in their PPE.

"I think, especially the way this disease manifested itselfe in a severe nature, you became very short of breath. When you become short of breath, that's all you can think about, 'I can't get my next breath.' That and the fact they were isolated," Lusk said

"Looking at the care providers in their PPE was less of an issue than the isolation, I don't have my loved one. I'm by myself dealing with these people who are all covered up."

The pandemic wreaked havoc on nursing staffs — McLeod's included.

"A lot of nurses, unfortunately, are leaving the profession. What we have in the aftermath of the pandemic is an incredible shortage of healthcare workers across the board, especially in nursing," Lusk said.

"Ten-year nurses the backbone of care — those are the ones we count on for stability. Those can now move around with a significant increase in pay," Lusk said.

The next generation of nurses are collecting their experience at an accelerated rate.

"They have been thrown in there all of a sudden with a lot of high-acuity patients with a lot of problems; their learning curve was very steep and very short," he said.

The pandemic has strengthened the relationship between physicians and the pharmacy department.

"We learned it's very important to educate our front line primary care physicians who are out there combating this disease. They're really that first line of defense for us to treat our community," Swindler said.

Treatment clinics

"We got pretty good at (predicting surges) by the third surge," Swindler said. "What we couldn't' predict was what was going to happen with the drug supply. That was one of the limiting factors because the way the medication was allocated, it was given to the Federal Government to the state levels and then the state sends it to hospitals based on their capacity to intake patients and then by the case rates."

"During times of shortage with the medications, like this last surge, where we had only one product that would treat the variant, it's been very difficult to get enough medication to be able to treat the patients," Swindler said. "You had to show you had treated a certain number of patients to continue to be eligible and get more product."

As the surges came and went the attitudes of the patients changed.

"When we first started with monoclonal anti-body therapy we were outreaching to patients who had come through our specimen collection units calling them and saying 'your COVID results came back positive, you're over the age of 65 or you have some underlying health condition, here's what the new therapy is and are you interested in coming in for treatment.'"

"We had some people worried it was too new and investigative," Swindler said of reasons they turned down treatment. "As we went through more surges and people became educated a lot more asked to get it."

Patients started to self-refer where they would call in and request treatment. When referrals went up the staff was able to ramp up and deliver.

During one surge the clinic at McLeod Regional Medical Center saw up to 60 patients a day and about 118 patients a day over the system, Swindler said.

On those days it was all hands on deck.

"Had medics come in on on some days. We really had to learn to be very responsive and very quick with that response," Swindler said.

10,000 vaccines in one day

As the vaccine became available, the press was on to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible. At least when they turn came around on the schedule.

Two mass vaccinations were held in the Florence/Darlington area.

The first happened at the Florence Center as people responded twice, once for their first shot and again several weeks later for their second shot.

The next event was done by McLeod in partnership with Darlington Raceway and a host of others at the Track Too Tough to Tame.

"I had no idea that we would be able to take the racetrack itself, the infield, and turn it into a slalom course for people to come around and get vaccinated," Lusk said. "That was on e operation and event, even as I talk about it, I get goose bumps knowing that was so successful, so well received by the public, incredible execution by an operational team that was enjoying itself."

The event featured a course of curves and check-in stations that started in one of the track's outlying parking lots, included a vaccine in the Cup Garage and ended in the Xfinity Garage area where patients waited out their 15 minutes before they were released by a staffer with a checkered flag.

"What a success when things like that come together at a time when everything else seems like doomsday," Lusk said.

Reasons for hope

"What has been very satisfying for me during this is the way people have worked together," Lusk said. "You can either 'woe is me, everything is bad, I can't do this and go home, I'm just going to sleep and when I wake up maybe this will be gone.' We didn't have that."

"We had people who rolled up their sleeves, were willing to do whatever to make this happen. We changed the way we communicated. We used whatever technology or methodology to increase our ability to communicate. I think we have expanded our tool bag of what people can do. I have nothing but admiration the providers of care," Lusk said.

"The thing I'm most proud of is our ability to adapt and flex," Swindler said. "Every day presents a new challenge. Our ability to work as a team and to be able to respond to change in the manner that we had is probably the thing I'm most proud of in the organization."

"We've been able to help our community in ways we never through possible when this pandemic started," she said.

Digital Editor Matt Robertson is a veteran journalist who has fulfilled just about every role that a newspaper has and now serves as a key member of the Morning News' newsroom by maintaining SCNow.com and covering the occasional story and photo assignment.

