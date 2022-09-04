Pandemic's impact lingers for some, but not all

FLORENCE – While much of the workforce has returned to somewhat normal, some businesses are still having trouble finding employees to fill vacant positions.

During the pandemic child-care challenges and worries about the virus were two of the main reasons that kept people from returning to the office.

Shutdowns meant a quick move to working from home and many employees aren’t returning to the office full time, if at all, as restrictions are relaxed.

Some call it the “Great Resignation or the Big Quit. It is an ongoing economic trend in which employees are voluntarily leaving the workforce.

Possible causes include low wages, rising cost of living, job dissatisfaction, desire to continue to work from home and safety concerns over COVID-19.

Some businesses are still experiencing the effects of COVID.

Lines at the drive-thru continue to be long at fast-food restaurants and delivery service has ramped up.

“I can’t speak about our competitors, but if their business has changed like ours and seen significant increases in average order size, then those things compounded with being short of staff will add up to longer wait times,” Rick Hoff said. He is owner and operator of the Irby Street McDonald’s. “We are definitely seeing more people in our drive thrus as a percentage of our overall business. We’re also doing a lot of delivery business and a lot of mobile orders, where the customer has their order brought out to their car. It’s also worth noting that the restaurant industry is seeing significant issues with equipment supply chain. We experience that to a degree, and we’re McDonald’s with the best supply chain in any industry. It can be frustrating, for guests and employees, but it’s 100 percent out of our control.”

He said the business has to adapt to changes in the way it operates.

“And that’s what we’ve done,” he said.

Hoff said he is experiencing a shortage of help this month but this is always true in August as student employees go back to school.

“It’s very predictable, and we work hard to get ahead of it. It can be a struggle but it’s temporary,” he said. “Staffing has always been the No. 1 challenge.”

Hoff said 2022 has been a good year, and he has had “great success” staffing his restaurants.

Hoff owns the McDonald’s on Irby Street in Florence and others in Dillon, Bennettsville and Cheraw.

Hoff said he doesn’t think COVID is a factor in the hiring shortage.

“I don’t see it as one, unless there are some residual societal effects that may be out there,” he said. “We are back to business as usual.”

“Our sales have improved dramatically and average order size has gone up,” he said. “We see more people in the drive-thru and fewer in the lobby.”

Hoff said in the fall of 2019, several months before COVID began, he led an exercise with his team to “white-board” the benefits and comp offerings for all levels in the company.

“It was critical to me that we set ourselves apart from our traditional competitors and the other businesses that we were competing with for the workforce, like the fast-casual restaurants, big box stores, factories, etc. We also took a hard look at all of our new-hire staffing systems, from candidate selection to onboarding and training to make sure we weren’t losing good people because we didn’t do right by them after we hired them,” Hoff said. “I was very pleased with the outcomes of that exercise, and that put us in a better position than most, when COVID hit.”

He said the hardest types of jobs to fill are the entry-level positions. Hoff said the biggest problem his industry struggles with is “a perception that regardless of your skills or lack thereof, working in an entry-level job is beneath you, which is a shame, because we offer incredible paths for advancement for those willing to put the work in.”

“I believe there are 1,500 McDonald’s franchisees in the U.S., and I have heard that one-third of them started as regular crew and worked their way up,” he said.

Hoff said the challenge is to find entry-level workers who can get to work on time and perform in the fast-food, high-paced environment. He said the workers not only need to get to work on time but to come with the right attitude and to interact with customers in a positive way.

“I’ve been doing this for almost 30 years and it has always been a challenge,” Hoff said.

He said to be competitive for employees he has not only increased wages, but also benefit offerings.

“We offer two free employee meals, a week paid vacation for all full-time crew, weekly and even daily pay, 401k and up to $2,500/year tuition assistance for crew, $3,000 for managers,” Hoff said. “Just as important, we’ve upped our manager’s benefits as well with two to three weeks’ paid vacation, contribution to health insurance, and several different bonus programs. This business has become very busy and very complex, and we really need great managers now more than ever.”

Hoff said at all levels, there are really two skill sets that are foundational – attitude and effort. He said those are the two things that everyone can control, and they can carry you a long way no matter what you are doing.

“That said, to be an assistant manager or a GM, you really need to have some upper-level thinking skills, like how to deal with employees, understanding some of the financial aspects of the business, and how to be a great leader,” Hoff said. “We offer extensive training for all of that, but the capabilities have to be there.”

Hoff said this is not the business for everyone.

“I love it,” Hoff said. “I like a challenge. My wife would say I have the right temperament. I love promoting and rewarding people. I get a lot of personal satisfaction from it.”

Hoff said he started in the family business at 8 years old making drinks and milkshakes. He graduated from college and has been at it ever since. He has been in the Pee Dee area for almost eight years.

Employees are also dealing with the effects of the “Great Resignation” with some employees calling the doors revolving as they see so many people come and leave.

Ahsjujane Brown, an employee at the McDonald’s on Irby Street said there is always a new person to train.

“I have not noticed a shortage at all here,” she said. “Every time someone quits there is another person that comes in and fills their role. There is always a new orientation and there is always a new hire.”

Brown said even with the COVID-19 virus ongoing and the new viruses being detected, it has not dampened how many people want to work at McDonald’s.

“We still have new people coming in and McDonald’s is always hiring,” Brown said. “Overall, I don’t see a shortage and it isn’t challenging training new people as often as we do because as quickly as people come in the quicker they are expected to learn.”

Brown said it isn’t unusual to see people who have not worked at the McDonald’s long training new hires to get them up to speed.

“All of the new people that are coming are just helping the business grow,” she said. “I don’t see it as a negative thing. We are all working together to get what we need to get done. It’s honestly impacting us in a great way.”

Luis Bel Buigos, district manager at McDonald’s, said the franchise was affected greatly by COVID-19, but it has noticed an increase of workers after increasing benefits.

“Lately we have been doing good,” Buigos said. “We have seen great results after implementing new systems of training and have created new programs to keep employees. We are trying to take care of our employees so they will want to continue to work here.”

Buigos said McDonald’s is always hiring and he notices every day someone walks into the franchise asking for an application form or wanting to work.

“We do have a lot of people quitting, but like I said as quickly as people are leaving we are getting new people to work,” he said.

Buigos said the updated policies are a contributing factor for the influx of people wanting to work.

“We have more benefits for the employees and the managers,” Buigos said. “We have also increased the pay rate to $10.50 an employee and $16 per manager. That has really helped us a lot.”

Genlessa Genwright, the general manager, said in 2020 when the pandemic first hit the franchise was hit hard and hardly had people to work.

Genwright said getting people to work now is no problem, but keeping them is.

“We are getting a lot of people to work even though there are a lot of people quitting,” she said. “I believe people have gotten used to not working and don’t want to work anymore. Getting employees is an in-and-out thing for us.”

Genwright said always having to train new hires makes it difficult for her to get out of the work mode so that she is able to fulfill her duties as a general manager.

“As a general manager you are supposed to be making sure your store is running smoothly, but it is hard to get the right people trained and get them on the floor pushing out orders,” she said.

Genwright said she is positive the store will get through this phase and she said it is hard work, but they will all work together to get through it.

Nimi Rama, the director of operations, said retention has been a struggle.

“It has been a struggle, but we noticed the issue quickly and we took action quickly,” he said. “We revamped our benefits program and we did hiring events. We know there’s a stigma out there and we are working hard against it.”

Rama said the franchise has created out-of-box benefits that greatly affect workers like week vacations, health benefits, 401k, free uniforms, bonus programs, and giving employees a chance to be celebrated.

“We have created some great programs to attract hardworking people,” he said. “We have seen the morale decline and people working just isn’t’ what it used to be, but we are working with what we have and making the best of it. We are trying to restore that lost fire.”

MiLadies 182

MiLadies 182 co-owner Charlene Lowery said customers started to come back in the dress shop at the beginning of summer, but business slowed down as people went on vacations. Now that most vacations are over and children are back in school, she said, business is beginning to pick up again.

“What we have done is started to call our customers and tell them they have been missed,” she said.

For Labor Day, Lowery said, summer merchandise will be on sale and some fall merchandise will be discounted.

Since COVID began, Lowery said, she has noticed a trend in buying habits of women toward purchasing more casual wear. She said people were working from home more and going out less and this was reflected in their purchases.

For the fall and winter, she has included more dressy apparel for the holiday season.

“When we went to market we didn’t see the volume of choices that we normally see from U.S. and Canadian companies,” Lowery said.

She said they like to carry American made clothing when possible.

Staffing has not been a problem for MiLadies. Lower said she and most of her employees are retirees continuing in the workforce. The turnover is low.

Employee Julia Matthews said she thinks business has slowed some since COVID.

“I think people are still hesitant to come out,” she said.

Purrs McBarkin’

Dave Zanoni is owner of Purrs McBarkin’ — a pet store in downtown Hartsville. He retired from a job in South Florida and moved to Hartsville to open his pet store in December 2021.

Zanoni said he missed most of COVID.

He runs the business by himself so hiring has not been an issue.

“I’ve been seeing business pick up. It has been strong and steady but some people still don’t know they are open,” he said.

“There are a lot of good businesses in downtown,” he said. “This is a good community. I always wanted a pet store and wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

He caters to dogs and cats selling quality food and supplies.

Beaus and Belles Boutique

Next door to Purrs McBarkin’ at 124 E. Carolina Ave. is Beaus and Belles Boutique. Owner Lauri Dunn said she has been in business for about three years.

“I opened in the middle of the pandemic,” Dunn said.

She said business is way better than when she opened up.

“Things are starting to pick up since people are back from vacation and children are in school,” she said.

She and her daughter work with one part-time employee at the moment, but she will be hiring for the holiday season.

“My main problem is finding people who can fill the hours that I need,” she said.

She hires college students who can’t always work the hours she needs.

Dunn said she is seeing more foot traffic but customers are more cautious with how they spend their money.

“I appreciate our customers from Hartsville and the surrounding area and try to keep my prices affordable,” she said.