Panel: Mental, physical health important to African Americans

“We need to acknowledge that our community is afraid and that is OK. We have to look at the numbers, more people have died that have not had the vaccine than did have the vaccine.”

The event concluded with the panelist giving tips to the first African American President of Florence Darlington Technical College Jermaine Ford.

Scott said school should partner with Pee Dee Mental health to have resources for students available on campus.

“We do not have connections to any of the colleges. We have access, but we are not making those connections,” she said.

Murillo wanted the president to know that he mattered.

“This is a lot of pressure for a black man. Take care of yourself. Just as much as the community matters and the school and faculty matters. Remember that you matter too Dr. Ford,” she said.

Paula McLaughlin, director of Student Life and Career Development, wanted this panel to bring awareness to health and wellness and how it relates to the rural and urban communities that Florence-Darlington Technical College serves.

“We want to get to know the challenges, advantages, and disadvantages that our students and prospective students face daily to better serve them,” she said.

