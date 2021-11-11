Paperwork omission almost leads to disbarment of former congressional candidate

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Office of Disciplinary Counsel's failure to provide paperwork to the South Carolina Supreme Court or another agency almost led to the disbarment of a former congressional candidate.

The South Carolina Supreme Court issued a substitute opinion Wednesday in the matter of Bill Hopkins, who ran for the Democratic nomination in South Carolina's Seventh Congressional District in 2018.

In the opinion, the court says that Hopkins provided an affidavit from a mental health professional indicating he was suffering from a persistent depressive disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder to the Office of Disciplinary Counsel.

The court adds in a footnote that this affidavit was "inexplicably" left out of the material that the Office of Disciplinary Counsel provided to the court and the South Carolina Commission on Lawyer Conduct and that the office has implemented new procedures so that something similar doesn't happen in the future.

Without the affidavit, the court issued an order on July 7 disbarring Hopkins for using $95,981.46 of his clients' money to meet his law firm's payroll from Nov. 30, 2017, to July 13, 2018.

In the substitute opinion, the court suspended Hopkins for a term of three years retroactive to July 7.

