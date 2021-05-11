Parents can decide on masks in schools; local mask mandates restricted

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday issued Executive Order 2021-23, which empowers South Carolina parents to decide whether their children should wear masks in public schools throughout the state.

The governor’s order also explicitly prohibits any county or local governments in the state from relying on prior orders or using a state of emergency as the basis for a local mask mandate and bars all state agencies, local governments and political subdivisions from requiring what has commonly been referred to as “vaccine passports” for any reason.

The order rules invalid any local ordinance that relies on previous action by McMaster for its authority. The Florence City Council's most recent masking ordinance mask specific reference to McMaster's declaration of a state of emergency and may, therefore, be invalid. Also, the ordinance is specified to terminate when the state of emergency declaration by McMaster is ended.

With regard to mask requirements in public schools, the governor has directed DHEC – in consultation with the S.C. Department of Education – to develop and distribute a standardized form a parent or legal guardian may sign to opt their child out of mask requirements imposed by any public school official or public school district.