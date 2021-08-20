Park next to former McCleneghan High School named after Haigh Porter

FLORENCE, S.C. – Haigh Porter's name will live on at a small park next to the former McCleneghan High School.

The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees voted unanimously Thursday evening to name the small park after Porter and a room on the third floor of the former school "the Yellow Jacket room."

Porter is the Florence County master in equity. He served as mayor of Florence from 1991 to 1995. He also serves as a member of the Drs. Bruce & Lee and University of South Carolina Educational Foundations.

Trisha Caulder, vice chairwoman of the Florence One Schools board, said Porter was instrumental in the redevelopment of the streets around McCleneghan in his role with the Bruce & Lee Foundation.

The park was developed in a collaboration between the school district and the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation.

The foundation is not the only community partner looking to help the district with the McCleneghan project. Florence One Schools Superintendent Richard O'Malley told the board that the city of Florence had agreed to pave the streets around the former school and repair the sidewalks.

Caudler added that the committee for the McCleneghan project is still looking for memorabilia from the school and Florence High School, the school's name until the 1940s.

