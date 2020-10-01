 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Parks named new Marion Police Chief
0 comments

Parks named new Marion Police Chief

{{featured_button_text}}

MARION, S.C. — City of Marion officials announced the hiring of Keith Parks as Chief of Police Thursday. A swearing-in ceremony was held at the Marion Opera House where he takes the helm following last month’s resignation of Tony Flowers.

Parks is a native of Chicago with more than 15 years of law enforcement experience.

Mayor Ashley Brady said Parks was among several candidates interviewed and rose to the occasion.

“He’s going to be a great fit for our town and our officers,” Brady said. “He has a good relationship with everybody and I think he will do a fantastic job.”

Parks called the moment surreal.

“I didn’t think I would come back into it at this level,” he said. “I kind of wanted to mellow out and do rest of my time but I have an inside track knowing the citizens of this community and knowing the needs of this community.”

Parks said he spoke with community leaders and had to respond.

“This relationship unfolded without having to force anything to fit,” he said.

A meet-and-greet welcomed Parks and his family to the community and also featured officers in the department.

“It’s refreshing to see the support coming in,” he said. “I’m just going to try and hit the ground and work with all of the elected officials and try to make this a better place for everybody.”

Parks called his officers a great group and met with his staff individually.

“They work extremely hard with what they do,” he said. “They’re giving and pour their heart and soul into this community.”

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

Related to this story

Most Popular

DHEC: 48 Pee Dee schools report COVID cases
Local News

DHEC: 48 Pee Dee schools report COVID cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 527 new confirmed cases and 37 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 22 additional confirmed deaths and 1 new probable deaths.

+2
Yarborough, T.J. Joye's campaign manager participate in forum
Local News

Yarborough, T.J. Joye's campaign manager participate in forum

FLORENCE, S.C. — Democratic Florence County Sheriff candidate Darrin Yarborough and Republican candidate T.J. Joye's campaign manager, Will Tarte, participated in a candidate forum Monday evening hosted by the League of Women Voters Florence chapter and the Florence County Republican Party. 

Local News

Ad to highlight Jaime Harrison's China connection

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Carolinians will soon be seeing a new advertisement supporting Sen. Lindsey Graham in his reelection bid. Security is Strength political action committee announced Thursday morning that it would soon be debuting an ad titled "Too Close" on broadcast stations in Florence, Myrtle Beach, Greenville-Spartanburg, Columbia, and Charleston and cable and satellite systems across the state. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert