Parks named new Marion Police Chief

MARION, S.C. — City of Marion officials announced the hiring of Keith Parks as Chief of Police Thursday. A swearing-in ceremony was held at the Marion Opera House where he takes the helm following last month’s resignation of Tony Flowers.

Parks is a native of Chicago with more than 15 years of law enforcement experience.

Mayor Ashley Brady said Parks was among several candidates interviewed and rose to the occasion.

“He’s going to be a great fit for our town and our officers,” Brady said. “He has a good relationship with everybody and I think he will do a fantastic job.”

Parks called the moment surreal.

“I didn’t think I would come back into it at this level,” he said. “I kind of wanted to mellow out and do rest of my time but I have an inside track knowing the citizens of this community and knowing the needs of this community.”

Parks said he spoke with community leaders and had to respond.

“This relationship unfolded without having to force anything to fit,” he said.

A meet-and-greet welcomed Parks and his family to the community and also featured officers in the department.