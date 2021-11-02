Part of Florence County votes for new county councilman

FLORENCE, S.C. – Voting began Tuesday morning in the race to replace H. Steven DeBerry IV on the Florence County Council.

DeBerry left the seat after he was elected to an at-large position on the circuit court bench. Running to replace him for the remaining one year of a four year term are retired law enforcement officer Louis Ashley and homebuilder Toney Moore.

Florence Election Director Julian Young said that turnout was slower in the morning but was picking up tremendously in the afternoon. He added that the elections were going along very nicely and everything was moving really smoothly. Young said he was really pleased so far.

Other elections being contested Tuesday include the race to replace Mel Pennington IV as Hartsville mayor, Hartsville City Council District 1, three at-large seats on the Johnsonville City Council, Darlington City Council District 1, the race to replace Darrick Jackson as Timmonsville mayor and two at-large seats on the Coward Town Council.

Nationally, the race attracting the most attention is the race to replace Democrat Ralph Northam as governor of Virginia. Running are Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who served as governor before Northam, and Republican Glenn Youngkin.