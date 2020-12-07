Participate in Florence County Museum's Family Day at Home

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Education Department of the Florence County Museum is planning some at-home fun for children during Family Day with the Florence County Museum.

From noon to 4 p.m. Friday, drive through and pick up kits for some family fun. Walk-in kit pickup is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

From toddlers to grandparents, Family Days with the Florence County Museum are sure to offer something for everyone. The FCM is still unable to host in-person programming, but it won’t let December go by without Family Day.

Drive through to pick up your free Family Day at Home Kit to create along with those at the museum. All supplies and written instructions are included with access to online video tutorials.

Celebrate the season with creative projects you can make at home.

Kits include:

Gingerbread house decorating kit — Bring your holiday cheer and creativity to the table to create your own gingerbread masterpiece. Each participant will decorate his or her own small gingerbread house with yummy supplies.