Participate in Florence County Museum's Family Day at Home
Join the Florence County Museum for Family Days. Drive up and pick up kits, including all materials, from noon to 4 p.m. Friday or walk in and pick up kits from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Kits are free.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Education Department of the Florence County Museum is planning some at-home fun for children during Family Day with the Florence County Museum.  

From noon to 4 p.m. Friday, drive through and pick up kits for some family fun. Walk-in kit pickup is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

From toddlers to grandparents, Family Days with the Florence County Museum are sure to offer something for everyone. The FCM is still unable to host in-person programming, but it won’t let December go by without Family Day.

Drive through to pick up your free Family Day at Home Kit to create along with those at the museum. All supplies and written instructions are included with access to online video tutorials.

Celebrate the season with creative projects you can make at home.

Kits include:

Gingerbread house decorating kit — Bring your holiday cheer and creativity to the table to create your own gingerbread masterpiece. Each participant will decorate his or her own small gingerbread house with yummy supplies.

Snowman tealight ornaments — Light your tree or dress up a table with this fun seasonal ornament. Participants will create a cute snowman ornament using a battery-operated tealight.

Print your own wrapping paper — Create one-of-a-kind wrapping paper to use on your favorite gifts.  Participants will make a stamp and print a unique design on wrapping paper.

This program is made possible through a donation from Eastern Carolina Community Foundation Blackwell-Ervin Family Fund.

