Passenger dies Thursday afternoon in Effingham head-on crash
Passenger dies Thursday afternoon in Effingham head-on crash

FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person died in a head-on crash on an Effingham road Thursday afternoon.

The 3 p.m. crash on Hall Road happened when a north-bound 2009 Toyota Camry crossed the center line and ran into a 2015 Ford Van, said Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A front-seat passenger in the Camry died while the driver was transported to a Florence area hospital with serious injuries, Jones said.

The Florence County Coroner's Office hasn't yet released the identity of the victim.

