Passenger dies, two drivers injured in Monday evening Effingham crash

EFFINGHAM, S.C. -- One person died and two others were injured in a Monday evening crash on Olanta Highway near Stage Coach Road.

The 6:15 p.m. crash happened when a 2004 Buick that was north bound collided with a 2019 KIA that was south bound and that tried to turn left into a private drive, said Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A passenger in the KIA died while both drivers were injured and transported to a Florence area hospital for treatment of their injuries, Miller said.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as Amber Marie Hickson, 33, of Timmonsville.