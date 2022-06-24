Pastors speak out on Roe ruling

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The religious community is of mixed views on the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

The Morning News reached out to several ministers at Florence churches of varied denominations. Two responded, one declined and and several others didn't return inquiries.

The Rev. Calvin Robinson from Trinity Baptist and Pastor Bill Monroe from Florence Baptist Temple responded.

"I would like for our country to have honest dialogue as to why this is such a polarizing decision. When people, when the Supreme Court justices ruled it, what is their main basis," Robinson said.

Robinson said his studies at Yale Divinity School, based on what Biblical scholars have gleaned from the original wording of the Bible, that the Bible doesn't say that abortions are forbidden in the world of God.

"From what I can see, it is not," Robinson said.

"I think it's a great day. There never was a constitutional right to an abortion, in my opinion. and I think the first right is the right to life -- a God given, a natural life," Monroe said. "I'm just thanking the Lord today,"

Monroe said he was thankful the killing of unborn children was going to stop.

The pastor said he was realistic in that women would still be able to get abortions, but that the court ruling will save millions of lives long term.

"We can't use the Ten Commandments because the word that Jeremiah used when he wished he'd died after birth, the word is not the same word used in the Ten Commandments," Robinson said. "When we look in the Bible regarding the law there is emphasis on protecting the life of the mother more so than the unborn fetus. When we look at Leviticus and Deuteronomy it's clear."

Robinson said he didn't believe in abortion for him and his wife, but let his daughters know it was their decision.

"But I believe that if a woman has an ectopic pregnancy, we need to do everything we can to make sure she survives. To deny a woman proper medical care when she has an ectopic pregnancy is murder itself," Robinson said.

An ectopic pregnancy is one where the fertilized egg implants outside the womb and grows which threatens the life of the woman.

I'm wondering what's the real reason behind all this.

"Psalm 139 describes the development of a baby in the mother's womb, of course both Jeremiah and John the Baptist are referred to as persons in the womb," Monroe said.

If we care so deeply for pro life then we should be concerned that when babies are born that those babies get proper care -- food clothing and shelter," Robinson said. "And if that's by means of assistance from a government that's pro life then that government should be pro life from cradle to grave."

"It's a great great day for Bible believing Christians who have prayed for this. It's the most important Supreme Court decision in my memory since Roe vs. Wade," Monroe said.

