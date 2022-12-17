Pat Gibson Hye-Moore a fighter for community

FLORENCE, S.C. — Pat Gibson Hye-Moore is stepping down after six years of serving on the Florence City Council. She was a community activist long before joining the council.

Moore was born in Florence and grew up in New York City. She traveled back and forth to Florence to visit her grandmother for summer breaks and holidays. “Florence is home,” she said.

In June, Moore announced that she would not seek re-election because of health reasons. She made it clear that although she would no longer serve on the City Council, her voice would still be heard.

“I may not sit on the bench anymore,” Moore said. “But I will still have five minutes for citizens’ comments.”

Moore is known to the community as an activist. She has been serving the people of Florence for over 30 years.

She formed the East Florence Community Organization more than 25 years ago to provide recreational activities for children, teens, and senior citizens. Prior to being elected to the City Council, she served on the Florence One School Board for 11 years and the Florence Housing Commission for nine years. She is the founder of the Hearts for the Homeless, which seeks to make sure homeless individuals are given the tools needed to get back on their feet. She is the co-founder of the Alliance for Youth, co-founder of the S.C. Pecan Music and Food Festival, a National Youth Sports Program board member, an Executive Committee member of the Florence County Democratic Party, the co-chair for the Florence Christmas Parade, a general manager of the Raging Storm traveling Teen Basketball team, an Executive Committee member of the NAACP, and a voting member of the Florence Area Transportation Commission. She was recently appointed by Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin to the City-County Conference Committee.

Moore said the things she has experienced made her stronger.

At the age of 30 years old, she found out she was adopted. She said she felt every range of emotion one could feel.

“It was obviously painful,” she said. “I also felt happy.”

After finding out the news, Moore tried to go about her normal day and went into work. Her supervisor noticed a change in her and told her to go home because her head was not in the headspace for work.

Moore said she was surprised that she gained so many siblings.

Moore said what made her angrier than anything else was that her grandmother always told her to always make sure everyone had a bite even if it was a piece of bread and seven people needed to eat.

“I started feeling like I didn’t get my bite,” she said, “My other siblings all grew up together, but there were perks of being the only child especially since I didn’t have to fight anyone to get certain things.”

Moore said she always wanted brothers and she got her wish even though it wasn’t in the way she expected.

Moore was 33 years old when she moved to Florence officially. She did not have intentions on staying. Her grandmother was killed in a home invasion in East Florence, and she was back and forth from Florence to New York trying to get everything together for her grandmother’s probate. She finally said she would stay for a year and then go back to New York, but that year turned into two years.

After two years, she was about to leave to go back to New York, but someone told her that she had gotten everyone involved and now she was going to up and leave. This suggestion made Moore stay,

“If I really wanted to walk away, I would have,” she said. “But my heart was telling me to stay.”

Moore said she went looking for the killer of her grandmother. “I had a lot of streets in me then,” she said.

Moore told police that she intended to kill the killer and go back to New York. She said she would change her Social Security number, and no one would ever find her. She gathered a couple of guys, and they kicked in a few doors, but they could never find the killer.

One thing Moore emphasized is that her grandmother did not go out without a fight and neither does Moore.

“The funeral home told me they had to work with her face because she fought and she took a lot of hits to the face,” she said. “Now that I look back, I wonder if I would get up and check out the noise and I believe that I would.”

Moore said she always advised her grandmother to pretend was asleep and then shoot the intruder in the event of an invasion. But Moore’s grandmother did the opposite and started fighting when she heard someone enter her property.

Moore said a lot of times, people would tell her they are afraid of her. She gave an example of when she needed something done and a man of importance did not pay her attention the first time.

“I was talking normally, but was overlooked,” she said. “I spoke the second time with emphasis and authority and I got the answer that she needed. I had to make them hear me. If they listened the first time we wouldn’t have had to go there, but they didn’t listen and I ended up getting what I wanted anyway.”

Pat Gibson Hye-Moore doesn’t like the word no.

“It’s OK if you can’t do it but give me a good reason why and let’s find a way to make it happen or a better way to make it happen. Just saying no is not enough for me,” she said.

With all of the trials she faced, Moore said God, was preparing her for a job and was teaching her the different ways to get it done. The job was to help anyone she could.

Moore said she and another woman who is deceased now came up with the idea for the East Florence Community Organization. Moore targeted East Florence because a lot of people were afraid to be in that part of town and Moore has a tendency to target places that people shy away from.

“When I first moved to Florence, people were afraid to go to Levy Park,” she said. “There was a lot of drug dealing in the park and a lot of thugs hung out there. On the street corners people were even selling drugs. We tried to straighten up East Florence some and make it better.”

Working in the community and being present has changed the dynamic in East Florence. Moore said she noticed that the drug dealers began to trust her and would give her information that would help and protect the citizens of Florence.

“The drug dealers trust me now,” she said. “They will tell me things because I have built their confidence and trust. They tell me things that will help the community.”

Another initiative to affect the community is Camp Fever, which is a camp to create recreational opportunities for kids. It was founded by Officer Terrence Carraway, who was shot and killed during a two-hour standoff that began when deputies tried to execute a search warrant.

Carraway went to Moore at Levy Park and said he needed help, and she helped come up with the name of the camp. Fever stands for Fuel needed to Encourage people to have a Victorious and Evolving Resurrection and it seeks to reduce gang violence and increase self-esteem in youth.

When she was on the City Council, Moore said, she was sometimes aske to help people not in her district.

“It doesn’t matter what part of Florence you are in,” she said. “If I can help you, I will.”

Moore said she loves helping people and has realized that it is the people you least expect that will help you. One day, Moore was walking in East Florence and a homeless person saw her about to be attacked. The person prevented it from happening.

“It wasn’t the so-called good people that tried to help me; it was the homeless people that stepped in to help,’ she said.

Moore empathizes with homeless people because she was homeless at one point in her life.

“I was homeless in Florence when my grandmother’s house burned down and I had to stay in a hotel for two weeks,” she said. “In New York, my father died my sophomore year in college and my mother died my senior year of college. At the time, I didn’t have the money to pay the rent or bills and I ended up getting evicted.”

After being evicted, she rode the subway all night trying to figure out what to do. She got off the train and walked the streets thinking. Finally, something told her to ask a friend’s parents if she could stay with them and she stayed with them until she finished school.

“I tell people all the time if you are sleeping on people’s couches you are homeless,” she said. “Homeless people need the same love as anyone else. You don’t know what can make you homeless. If you lose your job right now, and can’t pay your bills, you might end up homeless. If your parents or spouse dies and they take care of everything, you could end up homeless. It doesn’t have to be someone on drugs to be homeless. It can be anyone.”

Moore is trying to raise $800,000 for a homeless facility where people can stay the night, wash, have access to heating and cooling rooms, washing rooms. She wants to make sure the homeless population is taken care of, and she is partnering with Councilman Bryan Braddock to get it done.

Moore has had cancer for a while now, but she doesn’t let sickness slow her down. She now undergoes treatment in Atlanta.

Moore’s husband, Kermit Moore, is never too far from Moore.

Moore said she felt really bad when her husband gave up a new 2020 semi-tractor because of her sickness. She said he would have finished paying it off in 2023. She knew how much it meant to her husband. He has been driving trucks for 44 years.

“He turned it in because she got sick and I feel really bad about that,” she said. “Most days, when I think about it I wish he would have kept it.”

Kermit Moore said he doesn’t regret his decision and would do it again.

“There was a decision that had to be made,” he said. “And I wasn’t leaving her. They could come get the truck and have a nice day. If the lord wants me to have another truck, I will get one.”

Helping people has kept her going, Pat Gibson-Hye Moore said.

Last year, when she was in and out of the hospital, she used her time there trying to raise money to get clothes and toys for homeless kids for Christmas.

“I always say that people help me heal,” she said. “If I didn’t have people around me talking to me, I wouldn’t heal as fast.”

Kermit Moore said he had to take her phone away because she was so focused on other people when she needed to get better. He took the phone and Moore got the nursing station phone and put it in her room to continue making calls to help people.

“I had to go down there and tell them to not give her the phone, “he said.” I did that because she was really sick and I understood that what she was doing was important to her, but she is important to me, so something had to ride.”

“When you see somebody hooked up to that many things and they are still persevering,” he said. “It’s inspirational. I will admit there were times that I was scared for her because she wouldn’t slow down. “

He called his wife a tough cookie.

Moore said he treasured the time he got to take his wife along with him as he drove trucks and let her see things she hadn’t seen before. He remembers one time in particular when a woman and three kids needed a place to stay, and they called Moore for help. He and his wife were leaving Kansas City and she stayed on the phone with the family the entire ride making sure they got what they needed.

“The lady got evicted with three kids and she was trying to find a safe haven,” he said. “She stayed on the phone from Kansas City to St. Louis and that is 5½ hours to make sure the lady was straight. She kept charging the phone up the whole trip and stayed on it. I was amazed by the consistency of not letting up. She truly does not accept no.”

The family ended up having a place to stay.

Moore said the City Council will miss his wife because she serves from the soul.

“She doesn’t hide; she doesn’t congregate behind closed doors,’’ he said. “She doesn’t bargain with the community; everything is done to help better the community and that is one thing City Council is going to miss.”

The Pecan Festival came about because Moore enjoyed going around to various festivals in New York City. She said she enjoyed the 59th street festival and wanted a festival in Florence.

“I just wanted a festival,” Moore said. “I didn’t even think about Florence being known for a festival. I never thought the festival would be what it is now. The first time we had it, we were praying that people would show up and it was only three blocks down with two stages.”

The first year had between 4,000 and 7,000 people and now the festival has 60,000 people and nine stages.

The name came about because in a lot of the older neighborhoods in Florence, people have pecan trees. Especially in the black neighborhoods. Her grandmother used to pick up pecans and sell them. Moore said she would also give some pecans to family.

“She had enough to sell to pay her property taxes,” she said.

Moore said she has enjoyed her years of work on the council, and she said her number has not changed and if you need help you can call her, and she guarantees you that she will try hard to get it done. She may not succeed, but she will try.