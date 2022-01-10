 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pat Gibson-Hye Moore: I'm not dead
Pat Gibson-Hye Moore: I'm not dead

Pat Gibson-Hye Moore

Pat Gibson-Hye Moore speaks during Monday’s Florence City Council meeting.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN, MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence City Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore now has something in common with famed author Mark Twain.

Gibson-Hye Moore, a member of the city council since 2016, reported during Monday’s meeting that there is a rumor circulating that she passed away last month.

“There’s a rumor all out in the street that I’m dead,” the very much alive Gibson-Hye Moore said at Monday’s city council meeting. “So, if I’m dead, everybody in the audience must be dead also.”

Several members of the audience laughed as Gibson-Hye Moore made her comments but then she turned serious.

Gibson-Hye Moore then said she was annoyed by the rumor because her husband is a long distance truck driver.

“Say he was in Minnesota and he got that phone call [from someone saying] I’m so sorry to hear about your wife,” she said. “Do you know what that would do to him?”

She also cautioned people to make sure they know something is true before spreading the “news” to other people.

“I don’t understand why people in South Carolina talk so much,” Gibson-Hye Moore said. “And they talk about things that they don’t even know.”

The rumor of Gibson-Hye Moore’s demise may have its roots in that she did not attend the December council meeting due to a medical issue and spent a few days in the hospital recovering.

