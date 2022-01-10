Pat Gibson-Hye Moore: I'm not dead

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence City Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore now has something in common with famed author Mark Twain.

Gibson-Hye Moore, a member of the city council since 2016, reported during Monday’s meeting that there is a rumor circulating that she passed away last month.

“There’s a rumor all out in the street that I’m dead,” the very much alive Gibson-Hye Moore said at Monday’s city council meeting. “So, if I’m dead, everybody in the audience must be dead also.”

Several members of the audience laughed as Gibson-Hye Moore made her comments but then she turned serious.

Gibson-Hye Moore then said she was annoyed by the rumor because her husband is a long distance truck driver.

“Say he was in Minnesota and he got that phone call [from someone saying] I’m so sorry to hear about your wife,” she said. “Do you know what that would do to him?”

She also cautioned people to make sure they know something is true before spreading the “news” to other people.