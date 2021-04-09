Pat Henegan, Jay Jordan involved in attermath of Vic Dabney's Facebook post

COLUMBIA, S.C. — At least two South Carolina House of Representatives members from the Pee Dee will be involved in resolving the fallout from a controversial Facebook post from a Kershaw County representative.

Pat Henegan, chair of the South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus, has introduced a resolution calling for the formal censure of Rep. Vic Dabney following a post he wrote prior to Wednesday's 79 to 29 vote in favor of a hate-crimes bill. The bill has been co-sponsored by the Democrats in the House including Terry Alexander, Roger Kirby, Robert Williams, Lucas Atkinson, Cezar McKnight and Jackie "Coach" Hayes. The resolution has been referred by the House to its Ethics Committee, currently chaired by Jay Jordan.

"Hello Patriots," Dabney, a Republican, posted on Facebook apparently prior to the vote. "As you read this post, please remember that I was elected by you to stand up for you, not bow down to the 'LEFT.' So today in the Statehouse, we will be voting on the so-called 'Hate Crimes' bill; and Yes, I will be voting NO!"

Dabney continued to say that he was 63 years old and had spent his entire life watching American society give in to the "liberals."