Pat Henegan, Jay Jordan involved in attermath of Vic Dabney's Facebook post

COLUMBIA, S.C. — At least two South Carolina House of Representatives members from the Pee Dee will be involved in resolving the fallout from a controversial Facebook post from a Kershaw County representative.
Pat Henegan, chair of the South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus, has introduced a resolution calling for the formal censure of Rep. Vic Dabney following a post he wrote prior to Wednesday's 79 to 29 vote in favor of a hate-crimes bill. The bill has been co-sponsored by the Democrats in the House including Terry Alexander, Roger Kirby, Robert Williams, Lucas Atkinson, Cezar McKnight and Jackie "Coach" Hayes. The resolution has been referred by the House to its Ethics Committee, currently chaired by Jay Jordan.
"Hello Patriots," Dabney, a Republican, posted on Facebook apparently prior to the vote. "As you read this post, please remember that I was elected by you to stand up for you, not bow down to the 'LEFT.' So today in the Statehouse, we will be voting on the so-called 'Hate Crimes' bill; and Yes, I will be voting NO!"
Dabney continued to say that he was 63 years old and had spent his entire life watching American society give in to the "liberals."
"... And it's never enough," Dabney continued. "Our entire way of life has been vilified by the left; it's our whiteness and our 'straightness' that keeps getting in the way. No matter how much we give into them, we just can't seem to get it right. In our 'color blind' society, we are constantly reminded that we are the problem because of our skin color."
Dabney continued to say that "we" are the problem African Americans can't seem to succeed in American society.
"We are the reason that black crime rates are 10 times that of others," Dabney continued. "We are the reason that the black family unit has been destroyed and most black children don't have a father in the home. It's all because of the color of our skin, at least that is what I am told on a regular basis."
The United States Department of Justice reported in 2018 that African Americans are roughly 12.5% of the population of the country but commit roughly 33% of the nonfatal violent crime in the country. For whites, the percentages are 60.5% of the population and 45.9% of the nonfatal violent crimes. Some conservatives, including economists Walter Williams and Thomas Sowell, have criticized liberal policies for destroying the African American family. The Journal of African American studies reported in 2009 that the rate of African American marriage had dropped from 70% to 32% in the 2000s. The Wall Street Journal reported in 2011 that the rate of children born to single African American mothers was 83%.
Dabney added that he had been giving in for 63 years and would be taking a stand Wednesday. He added that the liberals always "pick a new fight" after every victory because they can never be satisfied.
"It's time for the adults to take charge and draw a line in the sand," Dabney said. "Folks, if this bill passes, it will lead to Hate Speech laws and you won't believe what a nightmare that will be!"