 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pat Henegan, Jay Jordan involved in attermath of Vic Dabney's Facebook post
0 comments

Pat Henegan, Jay Jordan involved in attermath of Vic Dabney's Facebook post

{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, S.C. — At least two South Carolina House of Representatives members from the Pee Dee will be involved in resolving the fallout from a controversial Facebook post from a Kershaw County representative. 

Pat Henegan, chair of the South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus, has introduced a resolution calling for the formal censure of Rep. Vic Dabney following a post he wrote prior to Wednesday's 79 to 29 vote in favor of a hate-crimes bill. The bill has been co-sponsored by the Democrats in the House including Terry Alexander, Roger Kirby, Robert Williams, Lucas Atkinson, Cezar McKnight and Jackie "Coach" Hayes. The resolution has been referred by the House to its Ethics Committee, currently chaired by Jay Jordan. 

"Hello Patriots," Dabney, a Republican, posted on Facebook apparently prior to the vote. "As you read this post, please remember that I was elected by you to stand up for you, not bow down to the 'LEFT.' So today in the Statehouse, we will be voting on the so-called 'Hate Crimes' bill; and Yes, I will be voting NO!" 

Dabney continued to say that he was 63 years old and had spent his entire life watching American society give in to the "liberals."

"... And it's never enough," Dabney continued. "Our entire way of life has been vilified by the left; it's our whiteness and our 'straightness' that keeps getting in the way. No matter how much we give into them, we just can't seem to get it right. In our 'color blind' society, we are constantly reminded that we are the problem because of our skin color." 

Dabney continued to say that "we" are the problem African Americans can't seem to succeed in American society. 

"We are the reason that black crime rates are 10 times that of others," Dabney continued. "We are the reason that the black family unit has been destroyed and most black children don't have a father in the home. It's all because of the color of our skin, at least that is what I am told on a regular basis." 

The United States Department of Justice reported in 2018 that African Americans are roughly 12.5% of the population of the country but commit roughly 33% of the nonfatal violent crime in the country. For whites, the percentages are 60.5% of the population and 45.9% of the nonfatal violent crimes. Some conservatives, including economists Walter Williams and Thomas Sowell, have criticized liberal policies for destroying the African American family. The Journal of African American studies reported in 2009 that the rate of African American marriage had dropped from 70% to 32% in the 2000s. The Wall Street Journal reported in 2011 that the rate of children born to single African American mothers was 83%. 

Dabney added that he had been giving in for 63 years and would be taking a stand Wednesday. He added that the liberals always "pick a new fight" after every victory because they can never be satisfied. 

"It's time for the adults to take charge and draw a line in the sand," Dabney said. "Folks, if this bill passes, it will lead to Hate Speech laws and you won't believe what a nightmare that will be!" 

The resolution has been referred to the South Carolina Senate. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon appears to have votes to block union effort

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

University of South Carolina's failure to offer condolences irks Lake City billionaire Darla Moore
Local News

University of South Carolina's failure to offer condolences irks Lake City billionaire Darla Moore

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The results of Darla Moore's April 5 letter to the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees reads like the first few lines of a story recapping a typical South Carolina-Clemson football game: Tigers could take advantage of Gamecocks' mistake. The Post and Courier reported Tuesday evening that Moore sent a letter to the board on April 5, four days after the death of her mother, Lorraine.

Darlington County portion of Hoffmeyer Road could be named after Terrence Carraway
Local News

Darlington County portion of Hoffmeyer Road could be named after Terrence Carraway

DARLINGTON, S.C. –  A major road connecting Florence and Darlington may soon be renamed the Terrence Carraway Memorial Highway. South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas and Rep. Robert Williams are sponsoring a resolution to request the state department of transportation name the portion of Hoffmeyer Road between between the Florence and Darlington County line and west of the Timmonsville Highway (SC Route 340) the Terrence Carraway Memorial Highway. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert