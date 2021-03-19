 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pat Henegan: Open carry with training would be a disaster for South Carolina minorities
0 comments

Pat Henegan: Open carry with training would be a disaster for South Carolina minorities

{{featured_button_text}}

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — A Pee Dee state representative is disappointed that the South Carolina House approved the open carry with training bill this week. 

The Legislative Black Caucus issued a statement Friday afternoon from its chairman, state Rep. Pat Henegan, on the open carry with training bill passed Wednesday and Thursday by the House. 

Henegan's district includes the western two-thirds of Marlboro County, northern Darlington County, and two parts of Chesterfield County. 

“With so many pressing issues facing our citizens and our state, it is truly disheartening that our limited time is focused on a bill that will cause more gun violence and gun deaths," Hengan said. "Also, it is a bill that was unanimously opposed by the state’s law enforcement community. I find it completely disappointing that we praise law enforcement when it is convenient while ignoring their expert advice on issues important to them and all of our communities."

She added it cannot be ignored that "minorities in our state and country are racially profiled" and that the thought of a law-abiding African American citizen in South Carolina walking past a police officer or in public with a firearm was a recipe for disaster.

"Simply put, the bill is not needed and will jeopardize the safety of minority communities across the state," Henegan continued. 

The bill will now head to the South Carolina Senate.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michael Cohen meets with Manhattan DA about Trump

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Florence breaks ground on new fire stations
Local News

Florence breaks ground on new fire stations

FLORENCE, S.C. – Construction can now begin on two fire stations being built by the city of Florence. The city held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday afternoon to mark the beginning on construction on fire stations being built on Smith Drive and West Jody Road. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert