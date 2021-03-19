Pat Henegan: Open carry with training would be a disaster for South Carolina minorities

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — A Pee Dee state representative is disappointed that the South Carolina House approved the open carry with training bill this week.

The Legislative Black Caucus issued a statement Friday afternoon from its chairman, state Rep. Pat Henegan, on the open carry with training bill passed Wednesday and Thursday by the House.

Henegan's district includes the western two-thirds of Marlboro County, northern Darlington County, and two parts of Chesterfield County.

“With so many pressing issues facing our citizens and our state, it is truly disheartening that our limited time is focused on a bill that will cause more gun violence and gun deaths," Hengan said. "Also, it is a bill that was unanimously opposed by the state’s law enforcement community. I find it completely disappointing that we praise law enforcement when it is convenient while ignoring their expert advice on issues important to them and all of our communities."

She added it cannot be ignored that "minorities in our state and country are racially profiled" and that the thought of a law-abiding African American citizen in South Carolina walking past a police officer or in public with a firearm was a recipe for disaster.