Pattengill, Hendrix top finishers in Darlington Panting for Paws 5K

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Runners — most biped and a few quadruped — hit the streets of Darlington in the fourth annual Panting for Paws 5K.

"Proceeds benefit homeless dogs and cats in Darlington County. They're getting money to build a new shelter," said event organizer Lisa Raison.

The race started and ended at Fitness World Gym on Pearl Street and included a lap around courthouse square.

"We do have several shelter dogs walking today who are up for adoption. Hopefully people will see them," Raison said. "Last year the dogs that came were adopted."

Other dogs brought their people out for a walk on the season's first crisp, fall day.

Raison, a teacher at West Florence High School, gave shoutouts to the science department at the school, which turned out to run, as well as members of the Pearls Club who volunteered in support of the race.

Andrew Pattengill was the overall fastest runner with a time of 18:14 followed closely by Leon Dewitt at 18:16.

Shawn Hendrix was the top female finisher at 21:16.