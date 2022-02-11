 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Paving scam working its way through Pee Dee
Paving scam working its way through Pee Dee

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The pavement scam is again making the rounds through Florence County.

The Florence County Sheriff's Office describes the scam as involving an offer from an out-of-state paving company that just happens to have some asphalt left over after a local paving job.

The scammers provide a general range of what the job could cost but inevitably the job costs way more than the range provided and since the job took more asphalt than they had on hand and no actual price was agreed up the scammers demand immediate payment.

"Don't be a victim of this scam. It makes no economic sense for a legitimate paving company from out of state to perform paving services in Florence County," according to a release on the scam. "Ask to see their business license, permit to work and local references."

"If you believe you have been the victim of his scam, or know someone who has, contact sheriff's office investigators at 843-665-2121 extension 478.

