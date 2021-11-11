 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paying respect: All Saints Episcopal Day School observes Veterans Day
0 Comments

Paying respect: All Saints Episcopal Day School observes Veterans Day

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE

All Saints Episcopal Day School students and parents observed Veterans Day by planting American flags and holding a blessing for veterans and all active-duty service members. The school’s chorus performed “My Country ‘Tis of Thee.”

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghanistan war vets help refugees resettle in US

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Project Urban Square to move forward
Local News

Project Urban Square to move forward

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence is getting ready to move forward on Project Urban Square. On the agenda for the 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10, meeting of the Florence Design Review Board are the requests for certificates of appropriateness to construct the apartment building and the parking deck parts of the project. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert