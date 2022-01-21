 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PDRTA announces cancellations
0 Comments

PDRTA announces cancellations

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The following services are suspended for Friday 1/21/2022:

  • Lake City to Myrtle Beach
  • Marion to Myrtle Beach
  • Lake Tran in Lake City
  • Marion County Demand Response
  • Cheraw Connect
  • FMU – Route 7
  • Darlington to Florence Commuter
  • Johnsonville/Pamplico/Florence

The following routes will be restricted to limited service for Friday 1/21/2022:

Operating until 12:00 p.m.

  • Florence Transit System (including the Downtown Shuttle)
  • DART Route
  • Cheraw Express
  • Dillon Express
  • Dillon Connect

Operating until 12:30 p.m.

  • Bennettsville A/B
  • McColl/Clio/Bennettsville

Operating until 1:30 p.m.

  • Hartsville Transit
  • Mohawk - will operate the 8:00 am trip only.
  • Harbor Freight - will operate in the A.M. only

PDRTA will decide on service operations for Saturday by 5 p.m. Friday

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas National Guard helps battle wildfires

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Timmonsville's 133 MPs deploy to US Central Command
Local News

Timmonsville's 133 MPs deploy to US Central Command

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The South Carolina National Guard’s 133rd Military Police Company, Timmonsville Sunday morning had its deployment ceremony in the comfy confines of the Florence Center -- it had originally been scheduled for the Florence Veterans Park.

Pee Dee Sunday forecast calls for canceled flights, misery
Local News

Pee Dee Sunday forecast calls for canceled flights, misery

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Pee Dee has been placed under a winter storm watch, the governor has declared a state of emergency and the weather forecast pretty much calls for 100% chance of cold, wet misery -- but what flavor that comes in depends a great deal on location.

Local News

Pee Dee placed under winter storm watch

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Confidence remains low at to how much ice the Pee Dee will get and what the impact of that ice will be, but the forecast contains no mystery as to whether or not it will happen at all.

Hartsville man arrested on the floor during Hartsville-Wilson game
Local News

Hartsville man arrested on the floor during Hartsville-Wilson game

FLORENCE, S.C. – A man was tackled and arrested on the floor during the Wilson-Hartsville basketball game. Lt. Mark Blair of the Hartsville Police Department reported that he received information from another officer that Jeremiah Josey, 19, of Hartsville, who was wanted on a probation violation was at the game. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert