PDRTA announces cancellations

The following services are suspended for Friday 1/21/2022:
- Lake City to Myrtle Beach
- Marion to Myrtle Beach
- Lake Tran in Lake City
- Marion County Demand Response
- Cheraw Connect
- FMU – Route 7
- Darlington to Florence Commuter
- Johnsonville/Pamplico/Florence
The following routes will be restricted to limited service for Friday 1/21/2022:
Operating until 12:00 p.m.
- Florence Transit System (including the Downtown Shuttle)
- DART Route
- Cheraw Express
- Dillon Express
- Dillon Connect
Operating until 12:30 p.m.
- Bennettsville A/B
- McColl/Clio/Bennettsville
Operating until 1:30 p.m.
- Hartsville Transit
- Mohawk - will operate the 8:00 am trip only.
- Harbor Freight - will operate in the A.M. only
PDRTA will decide on service operations for Saturday by 5 p.m. Friday