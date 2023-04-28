FLORENCE, S.C. — PDRTA representatives will ride along Monday on all the agency's routes covering all six counties to issue, assist with and collect passenger surveys.

"This survey data has been very helpful for us to view usage trends and to improve our services," the Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority said in announcement. "In addition to collecting the data, this has proven to be great opportunity to connect with our passengers."

Also, Monday is the start of Passenger Appreciation Week.

"Thanks to our Passenger Appreciation Week sponsors, Health Care Partners of South Carolina, Anderson Brothers Bank, Harbor Freight Tools and First Bank, we are able to celebrate and give back to our PDRTA Community by offering all routes and rides fare free for the week," according to the announcement.

Each day of the appreciation week will be dedicated to one or two counties to ride-a-long, provide giveaways and engage with passengers.

Monday the PDRTA tent and table will be at Florence Transit Center from 8:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and representatives will hand out drinks and doughnuts. Hope Health and Pee Dee Council of Governments will set up tables and tents as well.

Tuesday will be the North Eastern Technical College Ride-a-long in Chesterfield County from 9 to 11 a.m. and Trinity ride along in Marlboro County from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday will be the Darlington Genesis ride-a-long from 9 to 11 a.m. and the Care South ride along from 9 to 11 a.m. in Darlington and from 2 to 4 p.m.

Friday will be the Trinity ride along in Dillon from 9 to 11 a.m. and the Trinity and Health Care Partners of South Carolina ride along in Marion from 2 to 4 p.m.