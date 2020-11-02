Peaches Barnes, Chaquez McCall elected to Florence City Council

FLORENCE, S.C. – Democrats Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes and Chaquez McCall will become the newest members of the Florence City Council.
Barnes received 27.06% of the vote and McCall received 26.95% of the vote to defeat Republicans John Sweeney and Steve Byrd. Sweeney received 23.14% of the vote and Byrd received 22.79% of the vote.
Barnes and McCall were the two Democrats to advance following the June 9 Democratic primary for the seats. Barnes received the most votes, McCall the second most and both advanced over three others, including incumbent Glynn F. Willis.
Octavia Williams-Blake, the other at-large representative elected not to run for reelection.
