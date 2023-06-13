FLORENCE, S.C. — The championship court at the Pearl Moore Basketball Center on Barnes Street in Florence has been renamed the Jolette Law Championship Court.

At Monday’s meeting, Florence City Council members unanimously voted in favor of the name change and of a resolution honoring Law, who helped to lead the University of South Carolina Women's Basketball Team to an NCAA National Championship victory as an assistant coach.

“I just wish my mom and my dad were here, but I know they’re looking down on me right now,” Law said after the resolution was passed. “It gives me great honor to represent the city of Florence.”

Law has been coaching for nearly 30 seasons and is regarded as one of the nation’s top recruiters, according to the resolution and the University of South Carolina’s website.

Since joining the University of South Carolina’s team in 2017, Law has helped the team win four SEC tournament titles and three SEC regular-season championships, plus make three NCAA Final Four appearances.

Before becoming a Gamecock, Law coached at Tennessee, Illinois, Rutgers and Ball State. She was also a Harlem Globetrotter from 1990 to 1994.

Law is in the Iowa Athletic Hall of Fame, the A STEP UP Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame, the Wilson High School Hall of Fame and the Florence Athletic Hall of Fame. Florence School District One also recognizes Law as a Distinguished Graduate.

While still in Florence, Law lettered in three sports at Wilson High School, was a two-time MVP in track and field and was a four-time Wilson High School Athlete of the Year. She was the first person to ever have her jersey retired by Wilson.

Fireworks allowed

Fireworks could soon be allowed within the city of Florence at certain times of the year.

An ordinance to allow fireworks to be shot from private property on July 4 and 5 and on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 was introduced at Monday’s meeting and was unanimously approved by all council members. Currently, the city does not allow fireworks within its limits at all.

According to deputy city manager Scotty Davis, fireworks would be allowed from 10 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. the next day.

Other business

The city’s comprehensive plan and downtown master plan were unanimously approved on first reading. The plans will guide policymaking for years to come but will not immediately affect any laws or zoning.

The first reading of the city’s budget was introduced. The budget proposes a tax increase of 5 mills, an 8% pay increase for all employees and a $48.6 million general fund.

The City Council approved on second reading an ordinance extending the lease of the building on West Darlington Street to the Pee Dee Regional Transit Authority. The lease now gives the authority the whole building, allowing upgrades to be made.

An ordinance was introduced that will one day allow businesses along the West Palmetto Corridor to apply for grants to improve their property. According to assistant city manager Clint Moore, the grants are not expected to be funded until the next budget cycle.

June 19 through 25 was proclaimed to be National Pollinator Week.

June was proclaimed to be Homeownership Month.

An ordinance to annex and zone the fourth phase of The Grove at Ebenezer, a subdivision, was unanimously approved on first reading by council members.

A property on Wilson Road was annexed and zoned after passing second reading.