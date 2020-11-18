 Skip to main content
PEARLS holds food drive at West Florence School
PEARLS holds food drive at West Florence School

112520-pdw-pearls-2.jpg

Chelsea Grant, a West Florence High School student, participates in a food drive that PEARLS, a female student service organization, held on Nov. 14.

FLORENCE, S.C. – PEARLS, a female student service organization at West Florence High School, held a food drive on Nov. 14 at the high school.

On Nov. 17, PEARLS donated the food and proceeds that it collected to the Harvest Hope Food Bank.

PEARLS is an organization committed to the community and Christian values, said Lawanda Pendergrass, a counselor at the high school.

“We love providing a safe place for our girls to work and come together,” she said.

“On Saturday we were able to provide tons of food items through our annual Food Drive to helping families. The girls represented their amazing service and respect for the service of others.

“Thanks to all the PEARLS and their families for their dedication and hard work.”

Pendergrass said she is super proud of the PEARLS girls and looks forward to completing more projects to helping the community.

“What a wonderful way for the girls to give back to their community during this season of thankfulness,” said PEARLS advisor and West Florence teacher of the year Lisa Raison. “We have more good deeds to come!”

