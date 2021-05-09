Pearson gone but not forgotten

DARLINGTON, S.C. − Darlington Raceway will always be special for Norman, Oklahoma, native Ted Lee.

Lee said Sunday afternoon that he had attended the 1969 Southern 500 with his father and that he had taken his father to the 2017 Southern 500 around six months before he died from cancer. Lee said that track officials were really nice to him and his father in 2017, providing them with a golf cart and easy access to their seats.

“This was his final race,” Lee said. “This is our favorite track in all of NASCAR. I love this track. To me, this is the track drivers want to win the most. It’s a driver’s racetrack.”

Lee said his favorite Darlington memory was attending a spring race at which his favorite driver, David Pearson, drove his last race for the Wood Brothers only to return to win the race with another team four months later.

There was a miscommunication between Pearson and his pit crew at the 1979 spring race, causing Pearson to leave the pits before the lug nuts were attached to his car. The tires fell off at the end of pit lane.

He said that Pearson subbed for an injured rookie, Dale Earnhardt, four months later and won the Southern 500 driving for Rod Osterlund.