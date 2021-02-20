Pecan Festival returning in November with new name

FLORENCE, S.C. – The South Carolina Pecan Festival will continue this fall with a new name, the SC Pecan Music & Food Festival.

The 17th annual event will return on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 to downtown Florence, with COVID-19 safety measures in place..

The change comes after the 2020 event was canceled last July because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The SC Pecan Festival is a Florence, Pee Dee Region and South Carolina mainstay,” said George Jebaily, the festival chairman. “Over the past few years, the festival has seen significant evolution with the tremendous growth and support from the community of devotees who mark the first Saturday in November as ‘Pecan Saturday’ every year.

“In that spirit, we are thrilled to debut the new look and name for downtown Florence’s longest-running event, the SC Pecan Music & Food Festival.”

In the coming months, headline bands for this year's event, protocols and procedures related to COVID-19, attractions and more will be announced.