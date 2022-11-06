Pecan Music and Food Festival Car Show offers a bit of everything

FLORENCE, S.C. — From Dagmars to diesels there was a little bit of everything for people to like at this year’s Pecan Music and Food Festival Car Show.

“Over 130 cars are here today, beautiful weather, a lot of good turnout, food and fellowship and a lot of neat new trophies,” said Tom Spence with Swamp Fox Old Car Club. 110722-fmn-news-blues

“The cars range from anything right off the showroom floor to all the way back to the first thing Henry Ford made — and that’s what we judge,” Spence said.

“I’ve gotten phone calls from as far away as New York City,” Spence said. He was referring to the new-to-the-Pee Dee cars that were on display along West Evans Street and several adjacent parking lots.

Car aficionados from Georgia, Columbia and Myrtle Beach also called about bringing their cars to the show, he said.

Fred Turner from Evergreen brought his rat-rodded 1954 Tin Woody Chevrolet station wagon — complete with a surf board on the luggage rack and a Beachin’ Hot Rod graphic for the driver’s door.

Turner took it from what it was to what it is in about 11 months, he said.

“I fixed it where it’s as drivable as a modern-day car,” he said.

“Add an air conditioner, power disc brakes, power steering, a new later model V8 Chevrolet motor in it,” Turner said. “It has a junky motor in it, really not drivable.”

Now it is not only drivable, but safe, he said.

“I get a lot of thumbs up and horn blowing,” Turner said of his wagon and it’s unique paint scheme.

Putting the wood on woodies slowed the assembly line down in Detroit, he said. Chevrolet took a shot for a couple of years of doing the same thing but only with paint.

The company stopped in 1954 having not made very many of them, he said.

The wagon is one of Turner’s “babies.”

“I have a 56 Dodge mail truck that’s kinda unique, but I didn’t drive it today,” he said.

Turner, who worked at Delta Mills in Pamplico and sold used cars for 28 years, already has his next project in hand.

“I have a 57 Ford station wagon I’m working on,” he said.

The goal, again, to make it safe and drivable, he said.

“The show gets bigger and better every year,” Spence said. “In good weather we do this every year, actually we do it every year anyway even with bad weather.”