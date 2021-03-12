 Skip to main content
Pedestrian dies, second injured crossing South Irby Street
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Greenwood woman died and a second person was injured when they were hit by a car crossing Irby Street early Tuesday morning.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as Jennifer Carry Brunette, 32. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person walking walking with her was transported to a Florence area hospital for treatment.

The crash happened at about 1:15 a.m. in front of the bus station.

"The driver of the vehicle was uninjured and was not believed to be under the influence of any alcohol or narcotics," according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

The crash is under investigation by the agency.

