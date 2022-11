FLORENCE, S.C. -- a Timmonsville area resident died Monday night when they were struck by a car on West Palmetto Street near South Cashua Drive.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the pedestrian as Tracy Marie Sehneah and said she had on dark clothing at the time of the crash.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Michael Ridgeway said she was walking west on West Palmetto Street when she was struck by a west-bound vehicle.