FLORENCE, S.C. — A pedestrian was struck in the roadway on Lucas Street Wednesday night and later died.

Florence police responded about 9:45 a.m. to the 1600 block of West Lucas Street, near North Schlitz Drive, to the reported crash and found a severely injured pedestrian in the roadway, according to a media advisory.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital later died.

"Officers learned that at least one vehicle struck the pedestrian while he was walking in the roadway," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote on the crash.

The Florence County Coroner's office hasn't yet released the pedestrian's identity.