Pedestrian struck, killed on US 15 near Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. -- A pedestrian died early Thursday morning when they struck by a car on US 15 near Bennettsville.
The 4:40 a.m. crash happened when the pedestrian, who was walking northbound in the southbound lanes of the four-lane road near Shuford Street, was truck by a southbound Toyota Scion, said Trooper David Jones, South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Jones said the investigation into the incident continues.
