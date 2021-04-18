Pedestrian struck, killed walking on US 52 in Effingham

EFFINGHAM, S.C. — A pedestrian was struck and killed while walking on U.S. 52 Sunday.
The Effingham crash happened when a northbound SUV struck the pedestrian, who was in the roadway, said Sgt. Sonny Collins of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Collins said the investigation into the crash continues, though "no charges are expected to be filed against the driver of the vehicle."
The Florence County Coroner's Office hasn't yet disclosed the identity of the pedestrian.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.