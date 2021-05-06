 Skip to main content
Pedestrian struck, killed Wednesday night on TV Road
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A pedestrian died Wednesday night when they were struck by a car on TV Road.

The 9:54 p.m. crash happened near West Black Creek Road when the pedestrian, who was walking north, was struck by a north-bound sedan, according to a first responder.

The crash remains under investigation, said Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The Florence County Coroner's Office hasn't yet released the identity of the victim.

