Pediatric gastroenterologist joins McLeod Health staff

FLORENCE, S.C. – Chad A. Thornhill, MD, has joined the medical staff at McLeod Pediatric Gastroenterology, a newly formed practice.

Board certified in both general pediatrics and pediatric gastroenterology, Thornhill specializes in digestive, liver and nutritional disorders in children, ranging from lactose intolerance to food allergies, severe or complicated gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), eosinophilic esophagitis, inflammatory bowel disease, chronic constipation, chronic diarrhea, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, pancreatic insufficiency, feeding disorders and more.

He received his medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia and completed a pediatrics residency at Emory University in Atlanta. In addition, Thornhill completed fellowship training in Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Nutrition at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston Medical School.

Thornhill welcomes new patients. For more information, call McLeod Pediatric Gastroenterology at 843-777-7380.