 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pediatric gastroenterologist joins McLeod Health staff
0 Comments

Pediatric gastroenterologist joins McLeod Health staff

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – Chad A. Thornhill, MD, has joined the medical staff at McLeod Pediatric Gastroenterology, a newly formed practice.

Board certified in both general pediatrics and pediatric gastroenterology, Thornhill specializes in digestive, liver and nutritional disorders in children, ranging from lactose intolerance to food allergies, severe or complicated gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), eosinophilic esophagitis, inflammatory bowel disease, chronic constipation, chronic diarrhea, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, pancreatic insufficiency, feeding disorders and more.

He received his medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia and completed a pediatrics residency at Emory University in Atlanta. In addition, Thornhill completed fellowship training in Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Nutrition at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston Medical School.

Thornhill welcomes new patients. For more information, call McLeod Pediatric Gastroenterology at 843-777-7380.

Dr. Chad Thornhill

Thornhill

 MCLEOD HEALTH PHOTO
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fauci says three COVID vaccine doses likely needed

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence is now majority-minority
Local News

Florence is now majority-minority

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence is now solidly a majority-minority city. The South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office recently released the 2020 Census information for the 46 counties and 271 cities or towns in the Palmetto State.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert