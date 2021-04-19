Pediatric ICU nurse at McLeod receives February DAISY Award

FLORENCE, S.C. – Whitney Jaco, RN, a staff nurse in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), was named the February DAISY Award Recipient for McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Jaco was nominated by a colleague for her extraordinary care and compassion.
To recognize those nurses at McLeod Regional Medical Center who are true examples of Nursing Excellence, patients, family members and co-workers can nominate nurses for the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
Jaco’s colleague wrote, “There are so many nurses who I believe deserve the DAISY Award for their dedication to compassion and quality care. One nurse who comes to mind is Whitney Jaco. She really is an excellent definition of what a McLeod nurse should be.
“As a chaplain, I have the opportunity to meet with many staff and patients. We recently had a young patient who was admitted for self-harm and intubated for several days. Her family was so worried, stressed and in despair. Over the course of their stay, I visited and prayed with them a handful of times.
“Each time I arrived to the PICU, Nurse Whitney was in the room talking to the family, showing so much compassion and encouragement. The family consistently praised the PICU staff when I spoke with them.
“After the patient was extubated and awake, she explained how she was impacted by some of the nurses there, especially Whitney. She said her conversations with Whitney gave her hope. I saw how Whitney’s dedication to compassion and quality care impacted the lives of not just the patient, but the entire family.
“I truly believe Whitney is an extraordinary nurse who deserves this award.”
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, California, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique way of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
Nurses can be nominated for their strong clinical skills and the compassionate care they provide. Nomination forms are available on each nursing unit at McLeod Regional Medical Center or can be found at McLeodNursing.org.
Recipients of the DAISY Award are chosen by the DAISY committee, led by nurses at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Awards are given throughout the year at presentations in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients, and visitors.
Each honoree receives a certificate commending her or him for being an "Extraordinary Nurse." The certificate reads: "In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people."
The honoree is also given a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.