Pediatric ICU nurse at McLeod receives February DAISY Award

“After the patient was extubated and awake, she explained how she was impacted by some of the nurses there, especially Whitney. She said her conversations with Whitney gave her hope. I saw how Whitney’s dedication to compassion and quality care impacted the lives of not just the patient, but the entire family.

“I truly believe Whitney is an extraordinary nurse who deserves this award.”

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, California, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique way of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Nurses can be nominated for their strong clinical skills and the compassionate care they provide. Nomination forms are available on each nursing unit at McLeod Regional Medical Center or can be found at McLeodNursing.org.