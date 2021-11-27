Pediatricians open next front in fight against COVID

Some children took the vaccine stoically as their parents watched and then walked purposefully to the waiting room for their 15 minutes of observation. Others, though, were more vocal in their objections but took it never the less and left in their parents arms for peaceful parental observation in the parking lot.

The varying levels of enthusiasm has cut both ways as the age for vaccines has dropped.

"I would say similar things for the parents as well," Benjamin said. "Some kids are super excited because they're the only ones in their family not to be vaccinated yet, so they're looking forward to joining the club and begin able to do some things with less restriction. Some of our younger kids, they don't really understand but their parents know the importance of it and that's why they brought them today."

"When it was first offered for the 12-and-older age group, it certainly seemed like the kids were more on board than the parents were initially. What seems to be the case now is that the parents are vaccinated and the older kids are vaccinated and they're kinda deciding if they want their younger kids to be vaccinated as well," Benjamin said. "I think more people are coming to realize that it is the best thing for everybody."