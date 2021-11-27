Pediatricians open next front in fight against COVID

FLORENCE, S.C. — Vaccinators have opened a new front against COVID-19 with the ability now to vaccinate children as young as 5.
Dr. Brittany Benjamin, a pediatrician, did her part in the fight against the virus with a vaccine event Tuesday evening at McLeod Pediatric Associates.
"We have what looks like it'll be a good turnout today," Benjamin said as she worked her way through young patients — some more enthusiastic than others — and their parents.
The 5-11-year-olds are the latest group to be approved for the vaccine.
"The COVID vaccine is important for all the patients but the kids especially, they are the largest group still unvaccinated at this point, particularly the 5-11-year-olds," Benjamin said. "They're also more of the high-risk kids. They're' the ones going to school, in close quarters with everybody and potentially exposing themselves to everyone else in their house."
"In order to get back to some sort of normalcy getting the vaccine is the next best step to moving in that direction," Benjamin said.
"A mask can only be so helpful. Kids are really good at wearing their mask compared to most adults, but they still are kids. They still go outside at recess. They still eat lunch at school without their masks on so we're going in to cold and flu season. If we can protect them that's whats most important," she said.
Some children took the vaccine stoically as their parents watched and then walked purposefully to the waiting room for their 15 minutes of observation. Others, though, were more vocal in their objections but took it never the less and left in their parents arms for peaceful parental observation in the parking lot.
The varying levels of enthusiasm has cut both ways as the age for vaccines has dropped.
"I would say similar things for the parents as well," Benjamin said. "Some kids are super excited because they're the only ones in their family not to be vaccinated yet, so they're looking forward to joining the club and begin able to do some things with less restriction. Some of our younger kids, they don't really understand but their parents know the importance of it and that's why they brought them today."
"When it was first offered for the 12-and-older age group, it certainly seemed like the kids were more on board than the parents were initially. What seems to be the case now is that the parents are vaccinated and the older kids are vaccinated and they're kinda deciding if they want their younger kids to be vaccinated as well," Benjamin said. "I think more people are coming to realize that it is the best thing for everybody."
Benjamin said parents should talk with their pediatricians about getting their children vaccinated.
"If parents have any questions or concerns or any hesitancy about getting the vaccine I would say the best thing to do would be to call us so we can talk about it with them and address any concerns they have," Benjamin said. "Anything they've heard or seen on social media so we an give them the facts and truth about what's going on rather than them being worried about what wouldn't be an issue in our eyes."
Digital Editor Matt Robertson is a veteran journalist who has fulfilled just about every role that a newspaper has and now serves as a key member of the Morning News' newsroom by maintaining SCNow.com and covering the occasional story and photo assignment.