 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pee Dee Academy fifth-grader wins Florence County Christmas card contest
0 comments

Pee Dee Academy fifth-grader wins Florence County Christmas card contest

{{featured_button_text}}
Christmas Card

Florence County Council Vice Chairman H. Steven DeBerry IV presents Miranda Barber a framed copy of her daughter, Madysen's, Christmas card at the meeting of the Florence County Council. Madysen won the county's annual Christmas card contest.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN/MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Pee Dee Academy student won the Florence County Council's annual Christmas card contest. 

The council recognized Madysen Barber, a fifth-grader at the Marion County school, at its meeting Thursday morning.

The contest is open to children of county employees. 

Madysen is the 11-year-old daughter of risk management interim director Miranda Barber. 

Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety called the artwork inspiring and said Madysen was a talented artist. 

Miranda Barber accepted the award of a plaque and $100 in cash on behalf of her daughter at the meeting. 

"I understand that Madysen is watching the meeting live at Pee Dee Academy," Dorriety continued. "So let me say thank you, Madysen, for participating in our Christmas card contest and congratulations. You did a super job on your artwork." 

Council Vice Chairman H. Steven DeBerry said the county council appreciated Madysen and called the card a great card. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Turkey escapes before getting pardoned
Local News

Turkey escapes before getting pardoned

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Carolinian Retirement Community and Assisted Living held its inaugural Turkey Pardon on Wednesday morning at the community located at 718 S. Dargan St. in Florence.

Florence County Council recognizes five people for Olanta pond rescue
Local News

Florence County Council recognizes five people for Olanta pond rescue

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Five people received recognition from the Florence County Council for a water rescue in October. The Florence County Council recognized Michael Alexander, Robert Fullmore, Louis Grooms, Lyle Hancock, and Darrick and Bree Porter for their efforts to save two people who were inside of a car that crashed into a pond on Olanta Highway on Oct. 11. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert