Pee Dee Academy fifth-grader wins Florence County Christmas card contest

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Pee Dee Academy student won the Florence County Council's annual Christmas card contest.

The council recognized Madysen Barber, a fifth-grader at the Marion County school, at its meeting Thursday morning.

The contest is open to children of county employees.

Madysen is the 11-year-old daughter of risk management interim director Miranda Barber.

Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety called the artwork inspiring and said Madysen was a talented artist.

Miranda Barber accepted the award of a plaque and $100 in cash on behalf of her daughter at the meeting.

"I understand that Madysen is watching the meeting live at Pee Dee Academy," Dorriety continued. "So let me say thank you, Madysen, for participating in our Christmas card contest and congratulations. You did a super job on your artwork."

Council Vice Chairman H. Steven DeBerry said the county council appreciated Madysen and called the card a great card.

