Pee Dee accounts for 3 of SC’s 8 latest COVID-19 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Only 4.5% of the confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina that were announced Thursday came from the Pee Dee, but the region accounted for 37.5% of the deaths.

A total of 56 cases and three deaths were reported in Pee Dee counties on a day when 1,243 cases and eight deaths were reported in the state.

Darlington, Dillon and Marion counties each reported a death.

Florence County led the region with 30 cases, followed by Darlington County (11), Dillon County (6), Marlboro County (5), Williamsburg County (3) and Marion County (1).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Besides, 1,243 new confirmed cases and eight deaths, DHEC reported 67 new probable cases and no new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 179,832, probable cases to 10,658, confirmed deaths to 3,817, and probable deaths to 267.