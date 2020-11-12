 Skip to main content
Pee Dee accounts for 3 of SC’s 8 latest COVID-19 deaths
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Only 4.5% of the confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina that were announced Thursday came from the Pee Dee, but the region accounted for 37.5% of the deaths.

A total of 56 cases and three deaths were reported in Pee Dee counties on a day when 1,243 cases and eight deaths were reported in the state.

Darlington, Dillon and Marion counties each reported a death.

Florence County led the region with 30 cases, followed by Darlington County (11), Dillon County (6), Marlboro County (5), Williamsburg County (3) and Marion County (1).

Besides, 1,243 new confirmed cases and eight deaths, DHEC reported 67 new probable cases and no new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 179,832, probable cases to 10,658, confirmed deaths to 3,817, and probable deaths to 267.

DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.

As of Wednesday, a total of 2,249,528 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.

The total number of individual test results reported Wednesday to DHEC statewide was 8,659 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 14.4%.

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

