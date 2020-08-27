Pee Dee accounts for one-fourth of SC's agribusiness products sold

FLORENCE, S.C. — Approximately one-fourth of South Carolina's agricultural production comes from the Pee Dee, according to South Carolina Agricultural Commissioner Hugh E. Weathers.
Weathers spoke about the state's agricultural production Thursday as he provided the keynote address at the 2020 Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Outlook Luncheon at the Florence Center.
Agribusiness, Weathers said, is the largest component of the state's economy.
"It's more than just farming," Weathers said. "I farm and I produce. Now, we're producing commodities."
Weathers is a fourth-generation farmer in Orangeburg County.
"I grow things," Weathers said. "McCall Farms processes and sells things."
He called the 12-county Pee Dee region a great leader in the agribusiness industry.
He said the total value of products from the Pee Dee region sold was roughly one-fourth of the state's $4 billion total.
He added that the agribusiness industry employs more than 200,000 people and there are 25,000 farmers in the state.
"One farmer is a partner with eight or nine other employed people in South Carolina," Weathers said.
Weathers also spoke about a major agricultural investment coming to an unannounced location near the Pee Dee.
Ten years ago, Weathers and the Department of Agriculture set a goal of making agribusiness have a $50 billion impact in the state by 2020.
"I was at home one day and I thought that was a good goal to lay out there," Weathers joked. "I thought, 'Well, everybody will forget about it by 2020 or I'll be doing something else. But here it is 2020 and we are very, very close to our goal."
Weathers was introduced by McCall Farms Co-President Henry Swink.
Weathers became agricultural commissioner in 2004. He was reelected to the position in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2018.
