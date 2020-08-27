Pee Dee accounts for one-fourth of SC's agribusiness products sold

FLORENCE, S.C. — Approximately one-fourth of South Carolina's agricultural production comes from the Pee Dee, according to South Carolina Agricultural Commissioner Hugh E. Weathers.

Weathers spoke about the state's agricultural production Thursday as he provided the keynote address at the 2020 Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Outlook Luncheon at the Florence Center.

Agribusiness, Weathers said, is the largest component of the state's economy.

"It's more than just farming," Weathers said. "I farm and I produce. Now, we're producing commodities."

Weathers is a fourth-generation farmer in Orangeburg County.

"I grow things," Weathers said. "McCall Farms processes and sells things."

He called the 12-county Pee Dee region a great leader in the agribusiness industry.

He said the total value of products from the Pee Dee region sold was roughly one-fourth of the state's $4 billion total.

He added that the agribusiness industry employs more than 200,000 people and there are 25,000 farmers in the state.