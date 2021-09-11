Pee Dee ag community gathers to honor Tony Melton

"So I called him on afternoon and I said, 'Dad, what are you doing?' And he said, 'Well,' he was kinda holding back. I said, something strange here. He said, 'I had a good afternoon.' I said, 'what did you do?'

He said, 'Cut my grass.' I said, 'After being down for months the first thing you want to do is go out in the yard and work?' That's how he is," Ty Melton said.

"Most of you know him very, very well. He loves to be outside," Ty Melton said. "He loves this place here. Every time I talk to him he talks about going out to Pee Dee REC."

Ty Melton's speech came ahead of his father's arrival, which was delayed by the morning treatment session.

Upon his arrival, driven by wife Mitzi, Melton was welcomed with a round of applause and ushered to his and Mitzi's seats of honor.

"I came to Florence one morning and I was early. I came off a dairy farm, I got there at 7 a.m. and there were people waiting because that was the day Tony was going to be there and they were waiting to talk to Tony," said Dr. Tom Dobbins, head of Clemson Extension Service. "You are kinda like Jesus, your word means something."