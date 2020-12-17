Pee Dee Area Boy Scout statue gets masked up (copy)

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Ideal Scout statue in front of the Pee Dee Area Council of the Boys Scouts of America gained an addition Thursday: Someone placed a mask on it.

Michael Hesbach, CEO of the council, said he found the masking to be quite funny when he noticed it as he left the council parking lot. Hesbach also said the council's statue is dedicated to Edwin Malloy of Cheraw who provided the trust that is the foundation of the council's endowment.

The statue is also known as a McKenzie statue. The original that the Pee Dee Council's statue is copied from was sculpted by Canadian R. Tait McKenzie — he served on the local scouting board for 20 years — after he was asked to produce a sculpture of an ideal Scout in the 1930s.

The original was in Philadelphia before being removed in 2013.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.