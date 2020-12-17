 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pee Dee Area Boy Scout statue gets masked up (copy)
0 comments

Pee Dee Area Boy Scout statue gets masked up (copy)

{{featured_button_text}}
Statue Mask

The statue in front of the Pee Dee Area Boy Scouts of America facility on South Coit Street was masked up on Thursday.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN, MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Ideal Scout statue in front of the Pee Dee Area Council of the Boys Scouts of America gained an addition Thursday: Someone placed a mask on it. 

Michael Hesbach, CEO of the council, said he found the masking to be quite funny when he noticed it as he left the council parking lot. Hesbach also said the council's statue is dedicated to Edwin Malloy of Cheraw who provided the trust that is the foundation of the council's endowment.

The statue is also known as a McKenzie statue. The original that the Pee Dee Council's statue is copied from was sculpted by Canadian R. Tait McKenzie — he served on the local scouting board for 20 years — after he was asked to produce a sculpture of an ideal Scout in the 1930s.

The original was in Philadelphia before being removed in 2013. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Florence City Council candidate charged with DUI
Local News

Florence City Council candidate charged with DUI

FLORENCE, S.C. — A candidate running for Florence City Council has been charged with driving under the influence. Robby Hill was booked into the Florence County Detention Center Thursday morning according to records of the sheriff's office. He was released Thursday afternoon on a $2,000 surety bond. 

Daughter of Frederick Hopkins arrested
Local News

Daughter of Frederick Hopkins arrested

FLORENCE, S.C. — A third member of the Hopkins family is facing criminal charges. The Florence County Sheriff's Office announced Monday morning that Kellie Nicole Hopkins, 31, of Florence, was arrested on Saturday and charged with assault on a police officer, third degree assault and battery, and public disorderly conduct. 

State tops 3k COVID cases for second straight day
Local News

State tops 3k COVID cases for second straight day

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Saturday announced an additional 3,047 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 76 probable cases along with the confirmed deaths of a dozen residents from the virus.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert